Suspended KZN Correctional Services Commissioner Arrested on Fraud and Money Laundering Charges
KWAZULU-NATAL – Mnikelwa Nxele has been arrested.
The suspended KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Correctional Services Commissioner was arrested on 23 June 2026 on fraud and money laundering charges. He is expected to appear before a KZN court soon.
Nxele was placed on precautionary suspension in May 2025 over corruption allegations; however, he claimed that he was targeted for blowing the whistle on massively inflated prison food supply contracts.
Nxele has been suspended for over a year
The provincial commissioner was originally placed on precautionary suspension on 9 May 2025, but there have been disputes over its duration. He was suspended over allegations of corruption, misrepresentation, and procurement irregularities, and the department was required to hold a disciplinary hearing within 60 days.
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Nxele sought a Labour Court order in July to declare that the suspension expired, allowing him to return to work, but the Labour Court ruled that the suspension period expired on 4 August 2025, not earlier, as it excluded weekends and public holidays.
He was suspended for another matter in August 2025 and remains suspended in June 2026.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za