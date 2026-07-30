Old clips of L'vovo enjoying a lavish lifestyle have resurfaced as fans continue donating towards his medical recovery

A viral X post quoting one of the musician's old lyrics reignited debate about his spending habits and past success

While some criticised the star's financial choices, others defended him, saying illness can happen to anyone

Old videos of L'vovo living large have resurfaced on social media. Image: Lvovo

Source: Instagram

L'vovo Derrango is once again the talk of social media, but this time it's not because of his recovery. As donations for the kwaito star continue pouring in, old videos showing him living the high life have resurfaced online, prompting a fresh wave of debate.

One viral X post paired clips of the musician partying and enjoying expensive bottles with lyrics from one of his songs, leaving social media users split over whether it's fair to judge his past while he's battling health challenges.

Old L'vovo videos get Mzansi talking

X user @Law7544 shared a collage of old clips showing L'vovo living lavishly alongside a lyric from one of his songs about enjoying weekends and spending money on women. The post suggested the star had blown through his fortune without investing.

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The video quickly gained traction as thousands weighed in, with some arguing the resurfaced footage painted a different picture of the musician during his prime.

Social media divided over donations

Some users felt the old videos explained why L'vovo now needs financial assistance.

@Law7544 commented:

"He finished his money with nice time no business no investment"

@rere_phaks simply added:

"It ended in tears."

Another user, @Stha_E, claimed:

"The Ego this guy had during his prime tym is worth mentioning. It's a different story being humble voluntarily VS life forcefully humbling u. He used 2 showoff @ DUT campus eUp & Down all the time. Throwing his weight around!"

See more comments in the X post below:

Others rush to defend the kwaito star

Mzansi is divided after old clips of the kwaito star went viral. Image: L'vovo

Source: Instagram

Not everyone agreed with the criticism, several users reminded others that L'vovo's illness should not be turned into entertainment or used to judge his past lifestyle.

@tbuthelezi10 commented:

"How can u say this to a human being with long illness, he started becoming sick during the passing of Mampintsha till today."

Meanwhile, @AyandaCharles1 joked that spotting Zakes Bantwini in one of the old videos was the real surprise.

Whether people viewed the resurfaced clips as a cautionary tale or simply a nostalgic throwback, one thing was clear: L'vovo's journey continues to stir strong emotions. As fans rally behind his recovery, the online conversation has become a reminder that public opinion can shift quickly, especially when old memories come back to life.

Donations pour in for L'vovo

Recently Briefly News reported that South Africans rallied behind L'vovo Derrango after his emotional interview about recovering from a stroke, raising nearly R90,000 in donations within hours to help cover his medical expenses. The fundraiser was organised by supporters who said the kwaito star never asked for financial help, but his story inspired fans to give back.

Mzansi praised the overwhelming show of kindness, while L'vovo thanked everyone for their generosity and said the money would go towards his physiotherapy, rehabilitation and recovery.

Source: Briefly News