British triple murder suspect Ndodana Tshuma appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on a charge of possessing an unlicensed firearm

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed that South African legal proceedings take precedence over the UK extradition request

The case was postponed to 22 July 2026 while Tshuma seeks legal counsel and authorities verify his immigration status

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Ndodana Tshuma could face prison time in South Africa. Images: @KennedyMar33798 and SimpleImages/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG — Ndodana Tshuma, the British national wanted in the United Kingdom in connection with the murders of three family members, will first stand trial in South Africa on a local firearms charge before any extradition proceedings can begin.

Tshuma made his first court appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on 13 July 2026, facing a charge of possessing an unlicensed firearm. According to eNCA, South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Athlenda Mathe stated that the domestic legal process takes precedence over the international extradition request, meaning Tshuma must be tried, convicted, and serve any resulting sentence in South Africa before he can be handed over to British authorities.

Arrest follows joint Interpol operation

Tshuma was apprehended in Kensington, Johannesburg, on 10 July 2026 during a joint operation involving the SAPS and Interpol. British authorities allege he murdered his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, and the couple's two daughters, Natalie and Nala, at the family home in Bedfordshire, east of London. He is alleged to have boarded a flight from Heathrow to Johannesburg via Dubai shortly after the killings. Upon arriving in Gauteng, police allege he purchased the unlicensed firearm from a township in the province.

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The case was postponed to 22 July 2026 to allow Tshuma time to consult with legal representation and to allow authorities to verify his immigration status. Tshuma, described as a British citizen of Zimbabwean heritage, remains in custody.

Extradition application being prepared

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi confirmed that British authorities are in the process of compiling a full extradition application. However, the National Prosecuting Authority will proceed with the domestic arms charge first, keeping Tshuma in a South African correctional facility for the foreseeable future.

The sequence of legal proceedings means the UK extradition request will only be acted upon once South Africa's courts have concluded their process and any imposed sentence has been fully served.

View a tweet about the court appearance:

Ndodana Tshuma allegedly tried to commit suicide

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Tshuma allegedly tried to take his own life. Tshuma, a British citizen, was arrested in South Africa for the alleged murder of his wife and two daughters. His arrest followed a reported suicide attempt, raising significant concerns regarding his mental state during this critical time.

Source: Briefly News