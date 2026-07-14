uMkhonto weSizwe Party member David Skosana has weighed in on the Ad Hoc Committee's draft report into General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's allegations

The MK Party Member of Parliament expressed unhappiness with some of the findings, particularly regarding senior officials named in the report

Skosana also weighed in on the Committee's refusal to summon Major General Feroz Khan to testify, despite his continuous requests

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The MK Party has rejected the Ad Hoc Committee's draft report. Image: Matjhiding News Updates

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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE - The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has rejected the Ad Hoc Committee's draft report into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

Committee Content Advisor Christine Silkstone presented Members of Parliament with the draft report on 14 July 2026, noting that it cleared several high-profile figures of any wrongdoing. Speaking about the report, the MK Party’s David Skosana described it as a deliberately sanitised document intended to shield the Government of National Unity (GNU) from accountability.

He made the remarks during a live interview on Newzroom Afrika following a committee meeting in which the MK Party presented its formal objections to the report's findings.

MK Party's case against the report

Speaking about the party’s objections, Skosana said the report protected “its political principal and its senior state officials from meaningful accountability.” He argued that Parliament's failure to hold officials to account would erode public trust in the institution, describing it as “the last defence of our people in this country."

Central to the MK Party's objection was the committee's refusal to summon Major General Khan to appear before it. Skosana said he raised the issue repeatedly during deliberations, only to be blocked by the African National Congress, the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Patriotic Alliance (PA). He added that he was "even called foolish" for persisting with the demand.

Skosana also outlined a range of governance failures he said were identified during the committee's work but not adequately addressed in the draft report. These included serious weaknesses in crime intelligence, procurement failures linked to Medicare24 Tshwane, evidence of informal political influence within SAPS, inadequate whistleblower protection, and vulnerability to organised crime.

Findings on key officials dismissed

When asked about the committee's specific findings regarding Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy National Commissioner, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya, Skosana maintained his blanket rejection of the report.

He said the findings relating to Mchunu, Major General Khan, former minister Bheki Cele, Advocate Andrea Johnson, and Sibiya collectively gave the impression that Parliament was shielding "people who are clearly compromised in terms of public office."

Source: Briefly News