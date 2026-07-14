The South African Police Service is investigating how Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma obtained an unlicensed firearm in South Africa

Tshuma, also known as Mark, is wanted in the United Kingdom for the murders of his wife, Zandile, and two daughters, Natalie and Nala

The 45-year-old British citizen of Zimbabwean heritage reportedly planned to use the firearm to kill himself before police arrested him

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

SAPS is investigating how Ndodana Tshuma bought a gun after arriving in South Africa. Image: @LopangAlamu

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - South African police have opened an investigation into how Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma was able to purchase a gun in the country.

Tshuma, also known as Mark, is a British citizen of Zimbabwean heritage who was wanted in connection with the murders of his wife and two daughters. The 45-year-old faces murder charges in the United Kingdom following the deaths of his wife, Zandile (42), and their daughters Natalie (15) and Nala (5) five. He was subsequently arrested in South Africa after fleeing the UK.

Before his arrest on Friday, 10 July 2026, Tshuma allegedly managed to purchase an unlicensed firearm which he planned to use to kill himself.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

How Tshuma allegedly bought the gun

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed that investigators believed Tshuma acquired the weapon almost immediately upon his arrival in the country.

"We are told that upon his arrival, he bought a firearm in one of the townships."

"We have an ongoing investigation to determine who sold him this weapon, why it was so easily accessible, and how he managed to buy it off the street. We are actively tracing the suspects responsible for selling him this unlicensed firearm," she stated.

Illegal firearms access under scrutiny

Mathe indicated that the ease with which Tshuma reportedly obtained the weapon has become a key focus of the investigation. Authorities are working to identify the individuals involved in the sale, with the probe centring on the informal network through which the firearm was made available.

Tshuma will first stand trial for possession of an unlicensed firearm in South Africa before he is extradited to the UK for the murder case.

UK authorities confirm how mother and daughters were killed

Briefly News reported that authorities in the UK confirmed the cause of death of Nothabo Zandile Tshuma and her two daughters, Natalie and Nala.

The mother and her two daughters were found dead on 6 July 2026 at their home in Great Denham, Bedfordshire.

Social media users weighed in on the latest development and the arrest of Ndodana 'Mark' Tshuma for the murders.

Source: Briefly News