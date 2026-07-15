A bride named Samu stunned viewers by reciting her Zulu wedding vows in a voice that sounded like a Caucasian woman speaking isiZulu

The outdoor ceremony, titled "Comfort weds Samu," was shared on TikTok by user @lancele_titi and quickly went viral

South Africans flooded the comments, cracking jokes and debating whether the bride was Zulu at all

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A bride read out her vows in isiZulu, leaving guests stunned by her accent. Image: @lancele_titi

Source: TikTok

A South African bride baffled internet users after a clip of her wedding vows went viral on social media. The video, posted on 8 July 2026 by TikTok user @lancele_titi, showed a bride named Samu standing at the altar in a white gown and veil, passionately reciting her vows in isiZulu to her groom, Comfort, who was dressed in a white tuxedo and black trousers.

The vows that sparked a debate

The ceremony looked picture-perfect. But it was Samu's voice that stopped people in their tracks. The bride delivered every word of her isiZulu vows with the tone and accent of a Caucasian woman speaking the language. The moment divided viewers instantly. Whatever the explanation, Mzansi could not stop talking about it. South Africans packed the comments section with laughter and theories.

Watch the wedding vows in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to Samu's vows

Some were convinced she was not Zulu and was doing her best to impress her in-laws. Others suspected the creator had layered audio from a different recording over the video entirely.

User @Pearl M wrote:

"I'm too immature for this 😂."

User @lebo said:

"You see, this is why we are not married cause we laugh at everything 😭😂."

User @Charmaine Buthelezi commented:

"I know she's pretending 😂 She's funny for this ❤️."

User @Tsholofelo More shared:

"This is me 😅 on my wedding day 😂 trying to impress my in-laws that I can speak Zulu."

User @Sahcrid Sells noted:

"I take it she's not Zulu."

User @P_nqox joked:

"Ushade ne AI 😅." (He married an AI) 😅."

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Source: Briefly News