“He Married an AI”: Bride’s Zulu Wedding Vows Leave South Africans Stunned and Amused
- A bride named Samu stunned viewers by reciting her Zulu wedding vows in a voice that sounded like a Caucasian woman speaking isiZulu
- The outdoor ceremony, titled "Comfort weds Samu," was shared on TikTok by user @lancele_titi and quickly went viral
- South Africans flooded the comments, cracking jokes and debating whether the bride was Zulu at all
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A South African bride baffled internet users after a clip of her wedding vows went viral on social media. The video, posted on 8 July 2026 by TikTok user @lancele_titi, showed a bride named Samu standing at the altar in a white gown and veil, passionately reciting her vows in isiZulu to her groom, Comfort, who was dressed in a white tuxedo and black trousers.
The vows that sparked a debate
The ceremony looked picture-perfect. But it was Samu's voice that stopped people in their tracks. The bride delivered every word of her isiZulu vows with the tone and accent of a Caucasian woman speaking the language. The moment divided viewers instantly. Whatever the explanation, Mzansi could not stop talking about it. South Africans packed the comments section with laughter and theories.
Watch the wedding vows in the TikTok video below:
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Mzansi reacts to Samu's vows
Some were convinced she was not Zulu and was doing her best to impress her in-laws. Others suspected the creator had layered audio from a different recording over the video entirely.
User @Pearl M wrote:
"I'm too immature for this 😂."
User @lebo said:
"You see, this is why we are not married cause we laugh at everything 😭😂."
User @Charmaine Buthelezi commented:
"I know she's pretending 😂 She's funny for this ❤️."
User @Tsholofelo More shared:
"This is me 😅 on my wedding day 😂 trying to impress my in-laws that I can speak Zulu."
User @Sahcrid Sells noted:
"I take it she's not Zulu."
User @P_nqox joked:
"Ushade ne AI 😅." (He married an AI) 😅."
3 Briefly News articles about weddings
- A Nigerian woman had to remove her makeup before entering the church on her wedding day, after a professional had already given her a bridal makeover.
- A young woman getting married eight months after meeting her man, struggling to kiss him during the wedding ceremony, out of respect for elders.
- A South Sudanese man finally tied the knot in a grand ceremony after outbidding a rival suitor with a massive dowry offer of R1.4 million.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za