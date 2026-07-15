Fikile Mbalula Says ANC Expected Zandile Gumede to Join MK Party Before Local Elections
- African National Congress Secretary General Fikile Mbalula responded to Zandile Gumede's defection to the uMkhonto weSizwe Party
- Gumede, a former eThekwini mayor, faces charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering linked to a R320 million tender
- South Africans weighed in on Mbalula's comments about Gumede's defection to the MK Party, sharing mixed reactions to it
Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.
GAUTENG – African National Congress Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has played down the significance of Zandile Gumede's departure from the party, insisting that the party held no grievance against her.
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Gumede, the former eThekwini mayor, ditched the ANC and was recently unveiled as a member of the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party. She was sidelined from official ANC structures due to the party's step-aside rule, which requires members facing criminal charges to step back from leadership positions.
She currently stands accused of fraud, corruption, money laundering, and racketeering connected to a R320 million solid waste tender awarded during her time as Durban's mayor.
Mbalula says Gumede's move was predictable
Speaking on the sidelines of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) sitting, Mbalula addressed questions about Gumede's defection in the lead-up to the 2026 local government elections.
He described the development as largely unsurprising, suggesting the party had long anticipated that the MK Party would approach Gumede as a high-profile recruit in KwaZulu-Natal.
" I don't think that there were issues between Zandile Gumede and us. I think it is not really a shock because at the end of the day, with the coming local government election, we knew that the MK Party and Jacob Zuma would go and recruit her to be the face of eThekwini municipality," Mbalula said.
How did South Africans react?
Social media users reacted sharply to Mbalula's comments, sharing a variety of reactions.
@Bongani_Taiza wrote:
"Pain landed safely there by Luthuli House."
@Grant Mileham urged:
"Charge her and quick."
Bongani Eucadia Mthembu said:
“There was no need for him to say anything.”
Sanele Ngcobo suggested:
“He's scared of her.”
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Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za