MacG sparked a heated online debate after a video showed him playing and singing along to a derogatory song while several white pedestrians walked past

The clip spread rapidly across X, attracting thousands of views and dividing social media users

The viral moment reignited conversations about race, context and humour, with South Africans sharing sharply contrasting opinions in the comment section

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MacG sparked debate after a video of him playing a controversial song went viral on X. Image: MacG

Source: Twitter

Podcast and Chill host MacG has once again found himself trending after a video of him playing and singing along to a derogatory song circulated on X. The clip quickly gained traction, showing the media personality standing outside while the track played as several white pedestrians walked past.

The moment ignited heated discussions online, with many questioning whether the stunt crossed the line, while others laughed it off.

Video divides social media

The viral clip was shared by X user @mntwanomhle10, who captioned it:

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"MacG doesn't have peace mara."

The song featured in the video has a title containing a racial slur. Throughout the clip, MacG can be heard singing along as people walk by, prompting thousands of reactions from social media users.

See the video in the X post below:

Critics say the stunt was unnecessary

Some X users felt the podcaster's actions were immature and inappropriate.

@Melani_020 wrote:

"Mac G is so childish, I don't think it was really necessary."

@_Tee_G added:

"This is annoying."

@Maanda_T commented:

"This one is the definition of 'Don't care'."

@_zii said:

"If the tables where reversed, they would be crying with hashtags."

Meanwhile, @Showmaxreal... weighed in, saying:

"Have we discussed how it's usually not White South Africans who use this word."

Others saw humour in the moment

Social media users shared mixed reactions as the viral clip continued trending online. Image: MacG

Source: Instagram

Not everyone was offended by the video, with several users finding it amusing.

@TalkThatTalkMan joked:

"MacG is an actual menace."

@javnoprod laughed:

"MAC G Don't want peace want problem."

@LadyMonzokie reacted:

"Macg is funny."

@dave_ramatlo added:

"Mac is a fool."

The original poster, @mntwanomhle10, also defended the discussion around the clip, arguing that South Africans should be able to have conversations about the issue without applying different standards.

As reactions continue to pour in, the video has once again placed MacG at the centre of another polarising online debate.

MacG addresses Minnie Dlamini legal battle

Recently Briefly News reported that MacG broke his silence after Minnie Dlamini filed a lawsuit against him over comments he made on Podcast and Chill. The controversial podcaster revealed he had been advised to undergo gender-sensitisation training as part of the legal process and said he was open to it.

His remarks divided South Africans on social media, with some applauding his willingness to learn while others questioned the lawsuit and the proposed training.

Source: Briefly News