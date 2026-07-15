MacG Fuels Online Debate After Singing Derogatory Song in Public
- MacG sparked a heated online debate after a video showed him playing and singing along to a derogatory song while several white pedestrians walked past
- The clip spread rapidly across X, attracting thousands of views and dividing social media users
- The viral moment reignited conversations about race, context and humour, with South Africans sharing sharply contrasting opinions in the comment section
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Podcast and Chill host MacG has once again found himself trending after a video of him playing and singing along to a derogatory song circulated on X. The clip quickly gained traction, showing the media personality standing outside while the track played as several white pedestrians walked past.
The moment ignited heated discussions online, with many questioning whether the stunt crossed the line, while others laughed it off.
Video divides social media
The viral clip was shared by X user @mntwanomhle10, who captioned it:
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"MacG doesn't have peace mara."
The song featured in the video has a title containing a racial slur. Throughout the clip, MacG can be heard singing along as people walk by, prompting thousands of reactions from social media users.
See the video in the X post below:
Critics say the stunt was unnecessary
Some X users felt the podcaster's actions were immature and inappropriate.
@Melani_020 wrote:
"Mac G is so childish, I don't think it was really necessary."
@_Tee_G added:
"This is annoying."
@Maanda_T commented:
"This one is the definition of 'Don't care'."
@_zii said:
"If the tables where reversed, they would be crying with hashtags."
Meanwhile, @Showmaxreal... weighed in, saying:
"Have we discussed how it's usually not White South Africans who use this word."
Others saw humour in the moment
Not everyone was offended by the video, with several users finding it amusing.
@TalkThatTalkMan joked:
"MacG is an actual menace."
@javnoprod laughed:
"MAC G Don't want peace want problem."
@LadyMonzokie reacted:
"Macg is funny."
@dave_ramatlo added:
"Mac is a fool."
The original poster, @mntwanomhle10, also defended the discussion around the clip, arguing that South Africans should be able to have conversations about the issue without applying different standards.
As reactions continue to pour in, the video has once again placed MacG at the centre of another polarising online debate.
MacG addresses Minnie Dlamini legal battle
Recently Briefly News reported that MacG broke his silence after Minnie Dlamini filed a lawsuit against him over comments he made on Podcast and Chill. The controversial podcaster revealed he had been advised to undergo gender-sensitisation training as part of the legal process and said he was open to it.
His remarks divided South Africans on social media, with some applauding his willingness to learn while others questioned the lawsuit and the proposed training.
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Source: Briefly News
Rina Mtshengu (Entertainment writer) Rina Mtshengu is an entertainment journalist at Briefly News. Holding an international diploma in Drama and Production Studies, she brings a unique blend of creative storytelling and news reporting to her work. With experience in theatre, film, visual arts, and journalism, Rina specialises in crafting compelling stories that inform, entertain, and spark conversation. Her writing has been featured in The Herald, and she continues to expand her storytelling portfolio through fiction, news, and multimedia content.