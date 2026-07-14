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Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed Siya Kolisi will miss Saturday's Test against Wales due to a persistent hamstring niggle

Kolisi has now been ruled out of all three July internationals, having withdrawn late before the England opener

Erasmus said Kolisi and other sidelined players will be fully available for the Springboks' Argentina away trip on 8 August

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has given a fresh update and moved to ease concerns over captain Siya Kolisi's fitness, confirming that he will sit out this Saturday's Test against Wales in Durban while assuring supporters that he will be ready for action in August.

Kolisi was a late withdrawal ahead of South Africa's July series opener against England on Saturday 4 July 2026, after team management determined the risk of playing him with a hamstring niggle was too great. While the expectation at the time was that he would miss only a match or two, a cautious approach has resulted in him being omitted for the full three-Test July schedule.

Siya Kolisi targeting Argentina return

Erasmus, speaking on Monday 13 July, was measured in his response.

"We were hoping to play guys like Siya in this game, but all of them have a niggle," he said.

"I've been saying every week that they're close, but common sense says we have Argentina away on 8 August, and all those guys will be ready for that game."

Beyond managing the immediate injury, there is a broader strategy at play. Kolisi's minutes are being carefully monitored with an eye on next year's Rugby World Cup, and the Springboks' coaching staff appear unwilling to take unnecessary risks this early in the season.

Erasmus made clear that Argentina will mark the return of several key forwards who have been out of action for months.

"We will really focus on that Argentina game and getting Eben Etzebeth, Siya, Lood de Jager and Franco Mostert available. Those guys will go to Argentina, and we'll pick a proper team," he said, adding that between 15 and 17 players would remain in South Africa to begin preparations for New Zealand's four-match tour in August and September.

Springboks wary of Wales threat

Despite the personnel changes, Erasmus stressed that the squad named for the Wales fixture carries genuine ambition.

"This squad shows an exciting mix of youth and experience, and while we are under no illusions about the threat Wales poses, we are looking forward to seeing what these players can do," he said.

He pointed to Wales' recent form as a reason for caution, noting that against Scotland and Ireland in the Six Nations, they defeated Italy in their final, beat Fiji in the Nations Championship, and narrowly lost to Argentina last week.

The Test in Durban kicks off at 17:40 and will be broadcast live on SuperSport.

Source: Briefly News