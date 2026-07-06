A post-match mix-up at Ellis Park saw confusion over the official Man of the Match after South Africa’s dominant win over England

Damian Willemse’s milestone appearance was clouded by a presentation error that wrongly put Damian de Allende in the spotlight

The Springboks’ victory featured strong aerial dominance and tactical adjustments, setting the tone for their Nations Championship campaign

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A post-match blunder overshadowed South Africa’s 45-21 win over England at Ellis Park on Saturday 4 July 2026, after the wrong Springbok was announced as Man of the Match.

Springboks duo of Damian Willemse and Cheslin Kolbe both earned their 50th Test caps on Saturday. Image:@Springboks

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Fullback Damian Willemse was expected to receive the award after a sharp and influential display in the Nations Championship opener in Johannesburg. But in a surprising twist, inside centre Damian de Allende was called forward for the on-field presentation and the television interview with SuperSport’s Hanyani Shimange, creating immediate confusion among viewers and officials.

The broadcaster’s commentary team had selected Willemse for the accolade, but a communication breakdown appears to have led to De Allende being mistakenly identified instead. The error only came to light after the ceremony, with no immediate clarification on where the miscommunication occurred or who relayed the incorrect name.

Damian Willemse and Cheslin Kolbe reach 50 Test caps

While the Springboks’ performance remained dominant on the scoreboard, the mix-up added an unusual talking point to an otherwise commanding victory at Ellis Park. Head coach Rassie Erasmus later reflected on the match, noting that the half-time message focused on avoiding a repeat of previous second-half collapses, including the 2025 defeat to the Wallabies.

Willemse, who earned his 50th Test cap alongside Cheslin Kolbe, said the occasion was especially meaningful and paid tribute to those who shaped his journey.

He credited former coach Jacques Nienaber for helping refine his skill set and also thanked the current coaching staff, teammates, and his family for their support and sacrifices. He described reaching the milestone alongside Kolbe as a special moment, calling the winger a top player and a top person.

Springboks star Damian Willemse was the man of the match on Saturday in the match between South Africa and England. Image:@Springboks

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Springboks praise aerial battle in England victory

Willemse highlighted the aerial contest as a key factor in South Africa’s dominant performance.

He said the team were pleased with the result, especially after a strong start in the opening 10 to 15 minutes before England fought back into the game.

He explained that not everything went according to plan, which forced tactical adjustments at half-time to regain control. Willemse added that England’s kicking game had been well anticipated, with Marcus Smith and Tommy Freeman identified as major threats. He credited the coaching staff, particularly Felix Jones, for the detailed preparation.

He also noted sympathy for his teammates in the wider backline but felt he managed England’s kicking pressure effectively.

Watch the clip below.

The Springboks will host Scotland on Saturday 11 July at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

Springboks star celebrates after hitting 50th cap

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok speedster Cheslin Kolbe described reaching the 50-Test milestone as a dream come true after helping South Africa to a convincing 45-21 victory over England on Saturday.

The electric winger celebrated his landmark appearance in style, scoring a try and adding five successful conversions as the Springboks opened their Nations Championship campaign with an impressive bonus-point win.

Source: Briefly News