A heavily reshuffled Springbok lineup has been announced for the upcoming Test against Scotland, signalling a fresh tactical approach from the coaching team

Several established stars remain sidelined, with ongoing injury concerns continuing to shape selection decisions ahead of a demanding international schedule

The squad balance shows a clear blend of experienced leaders and new call-ups as the Boks aim to manage workload and build depth across the group

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Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus has shaken up his squad once again, making 10 changes to his starting XV for Saturday’s Nations Championship clash against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus made wholesale changes to the squad to play against Scotland. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

The selection continues his broader strategy of rotation and squad depth management, with 10 players from last weekend’s 45-21 win over England still retained in the match-day 23. Erasmus is clearly balancing continuity with opportunity as the international season intensifies, including the upcoming Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series later this year.

Among those keeping their place in the starting side are Jesse Kriel, Damian Willemse, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Paul de Villiers and Ruan Nortje. Willemse also reaches a milestone after earning his 50th Test cap, where he had a man of the match display. Also, De Villiers is set to continue after a debut performance against England. Du Toit retains the captaincy in the absence of Siya Kolisi.

Canan Moodie earns a starting role after featuring from the bench last week, while Grant Williams, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Zach Porthen, Ben-Jason Dixon and others provide depth from the replacements.

Springbok team reshuffle brings fresh backline against Scotland

The backline has a noticeably new look, with Aphelele Fassi at fullback and Edwill van der Merwe joining Moodie in the back three. In midfield, Kriel partners Willemse, while Handre Pollard and Embrose Papier will steer the game at halfback at home in Pretoria.

Damian Willemse will be part of the team that faces Scotland on Saturday. Image:@Springboks

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Up front, Erasmus has gone with a refreshed front row of Boan Venter, Johan Grobbelaar and Wilco Louw, while Cobus Wiese links up with Nortje in the second row. The loose trio of De Villiers, Du Toit and Evan Roos completes a forward pack designed for both power and mobility.

On the bench, a 6-2 split leans heavily on forward cover, with Wessels, Ntuthuko Mchunu and Porthen among the front-row options, while Dixon, Vincent Tshituka and Elrigh Louw add impact through the middle. Grant Williams and Quan Horn cover the backline.

As seen in the post below.

Update on Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth and Ox Nche

Several senior names remain unavailable, including Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Franco Mostert, Ox Nche, André Esterhuizen and Ethan Hooker, all ruled out with minor injury concerns.

Erasmus stressed the importance of depth and adaptability, pointing to Scotland’s recent form and physical threat as key challenges.

“They are a quality side and will test us in all areas,” he said, adding that close historical encounters between the teams demand accuracy and full concentration from the first whistle at Loftus Versfeld.

Springboks star celebrates after hitting 50th cap

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok speedster Cheslin Kolbe described reaching the 50-Test milestone as a dream come true after helping South Africa to a convincing 45-21 victory over England on Saturday.

The electric winger celebrated his landmark appearance in style, scoring a try and adding five successful conversions as the Springboks opened their Nations Championship campaign with an impressive bonus-point win.

Source: Briefly News