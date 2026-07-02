Dave Rennie has made an immediate statement by leaving one of New Zealand's biggest rugby names out of his first All Blacks squad to face France

The bold selection shows recent Super Rugby form has outweighed reputation as a new era begins for the All Blacks

Several rising stars have been handed major opportunities after the ruthless selection call ahead of Saturday's Test

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Dave Rennie's ruthless first All Blacks selection has sparked debate after a New Zealand legend was dropped from the squad to face France in Christchurch. Image: Huw Fairclough

Source: Getty Images

Dave Rennie has wasted little time stamping his authority on the All Blacks after making the ruthless decision to leave a New Zealand rugby legend out of his first match-day squad. The experienced coach unveiled his team to face France in Christchurch on Saturday, 4 July 2026, with the surprise omission emerging as the biggest talking point ahead of the eagerly anticipated Test.

The selection marks the beginning of a new era for New Zealand rugby, with Rennie favouring current form over reputation as he prepares for his first match in charge.

Dave Rennie explains ruthless All Blacks selection

According to SA Rugby magazine, veteran flyhalf Beauden Barrett has been left out of the match-day 23 altogether, with Damian McKenzie moving to fullback and Ruben Love entrusted with the No. 10 jersey. Scrumhalf Cam Roigard completes a new-look playmaking combination.

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KickOff reports that Rennie and his fellow selectors, Sir Graham Henry and Neil Barnes, have opted for a blend of experienced internationals and emerging talent.

Explaining his decisions, Rennie said recent performances had been impossible to ignore.

"There is no doubt players have forced our hand as selectors through quality Super Rugby performances. We have selected an exciting blend of experience and youth, with a powerful bench that will add impact," Rennie said.

He also outlined the challenge awaiting his side against France.

"We know we will be facing a formidable French side with a strong set piece, kicking game and ability to keep the ball alive, so we will need to be physical, accurate and alert.

"We've worked hard and connected well over the past nine days. That clarity will give us the opportunity to express ourselves."

Dave Rennie names his first All Blacks team to face France, dropping veteran Beauden Barrett. Image: Parick Khachfe

Source: Getty Images

New faces rewarded after Super Rugby performances

The squad includes two potential Test debutants, Hurricanes prop Xavier Numia and winger Fehi Fineanganofo, who have both been named among the replacements. Captain Ardie Savea will start at No. 8, while Luke Jacobson has earned the openside flank role and Peter Lakai completes the loose trio.

Planet Rugby noted that the omission reflects Rennie's determination to reward players who impressed during the Super Rugby season, with Love and McKenzie among those benefiting from their strong form.

France Test ushers in a new All Blacks era

The All Blacks will host France at Christchurch's new stadium on Saturday, 4 July, with kick-off scheduled for 09:05 (South African time).

Rennie said opening the season in Christchurch made the occasion even more significant.

"It is an honour to play the first Test match at the new Christchurch stadium and to bring the All Blacks back to this proud rugby region. What a way to start our season, playing under the roof in front of a sold-out stadium."

All Blacks team to face France

Starting XV: 15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Quinn Tupaea, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Ruben Love, 9 Cam Roigard, 8 Ardie Savea (captain), 7 Luke Jacobson, 6 Peter Lakai, 5 Sam Darry, 4 Josh Lord, 3 Fletcher Newell, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Xavier Numia, 18 Tyrel Lomax, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Wallace Sititi, 21 Cortez Ratima, 22 Billy Proctor, 23 Fehi Fineanganofo.

Rennie's first All Blacks squad has immediately sparked debate after one of New Zealand's most decorated players was left out. Whether the bold gamble pays off will become clearer when his new-look side takes on France this weekend.

Rassie Erasmus responds to Springboks' recruitment of former England analyst

Briefly News also reported that Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus defended South Africa's decision to recruit former England senior analyst Joe Lewis ahead of the Nations Championship clash against England at Ellis Park on 4 July 2026.

Erasmus rejected suggestions that the appointment amounted to "poaching", saying it is common for coaches and analysts to move between international teams.

Source: Briefly News