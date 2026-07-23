Wallaby veteran James O'Connor was linked to a move to the Durban-based Sharks in the United Rugby Championship after his stint with Leicester Tigers

O'Connor confirmed that Sharks coach JP Pietersen had made contact and that the transfer was a genuine possibility before his personal circumstances changed

The 36-year-old revealed a significant reason for his decision to remain in Australia, with implications for his rugby future

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Veteran Wallaby James O'Connor has ruled out joining the Sharks in Durban, citing an unexpected personal development that shifted his priorities back to Australia.

The 36-year-old backline utility confirmed on the podcast Kick Offs and Kick Ons that he had genuinely explored the possibility of signing with the Sharks following his season at Leicester Tigers, where he made eight starts across 14 appearances in the Premiership and Premiership Rugby Cup. Sharks coach JP Pietersen reportedly held discussions with O'Connor, and those close to the situation believed the move could have materialised.

Why O'Connor chose Australia over Durban

O'Connor's decision came down to family. His wife, Bridget O'Connor, is pregnant with the couple's baby boy, a development that changed the calculus entirely.

O'Connor said he had considered joining the tour before his partner became pregnant, describing the opportunity as one that would have been "unreal". With his maternal grandparents originally from South Africa and his grandfather hailing from Durban, he admitted the trip held personal significance. However, once they learned they were expecting a baby, he decided to stay in Australia so he could be close to his family rather than travel to South Africa.

The 64-Test Wallaby, who first represented Australia as a teenager with the Western Force, has previously played in England, France and New Zealand, including a stint with the Crusaders ahead of the 2025 season in which the Christchurch side claimed another Super Rugby title.

O'Connor Still Open to Rugby Future in Australia or Japan

While a move north is off the table, O'Connor has not closed the door on continuing his playing career. Japan remains an option, and he has expressed ambitions beyond the field.

O'Connor also revealed he had paid an unannounced visit to the Wallabies camp in Brisbane, where he ran into both head coach Joe Schmidt and incoming coach Les Kiss. Schmidt admitted he was unaware O'Connor had returned to Australia, though the veteran said the encounter prompted productive conversations about his rugby future.

Source: Briefly News