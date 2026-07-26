BI Phakathi shared footage of an unidentified flying object allegedly spotted over Soweto on 25 July

The Facebook post sparked interest as South Africans debated what the object in the night sky could be

Commenters offered everything from alien theories to SpaceX sightings as the clip divided opinion online

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A mysterious object photographed over Soweto had South Africans stopping in their tracks on 25 July 2026. Known philanthropist and content creator BI Phakathi shared the video on Facebook with a simple caption: "UFO spotted in Soweto."

UFO in Soweto went viral, and people shared their theories. Image: BI Phakathi

Source: Facebook

The video exploded online almost immediately. South Africans flooded the comments to offer their theories on what exactly was hovering in the night sky above one of the country's most iconic townships.

What flew over Soweto?

The post by BI Phakathi shows a night sky with a bright, crescent-shaped object that some viewers found difficult to explain. While sceptics pointed out that the object could have a perfectly ordinary explanation, others were convinced something unusual was going on above Soweto's rooftops.

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The debate quickly split into several camps: those convinced it was extraterrestrial, those linking it to a commercial space programme, and those poking fun at the whole thing entirely. Watch the clip that has South Africa talking below:

Mzansi reacts to Soweto sighting

Whether the object turns out to be a satellite, a SpaceX launch, or something far less explainable, one thing is certain: Soweto had South Africa looking up. South Africans in the comments section on BI Phakathi's post had plenty to say:

@DJ-Peazozo Ntata-AyAmo wrote:

"If you start paying attention to the sky at night, u guys will see a lot of things 🤞"

@Lutha Miliho joked:

"Soweto grannies being innovative, from brooms to chariots of fire 🚀"

@Boitumelo Makobe offered a grounded take:

"UFO - Unidentified Flying Object. Could be anything. Not necessarily aliens."

@Genevieve Teitge suggested:

"I think that was SpaceX"

Other Briefly News stories of odd sightings

A decades-old UFO mystery resurfaced, captivating the attention of South Africans once more as officers went over their encounter.

Views of an unusual cloud formation over Mossel Bay captured the attention of South Africans as the striking visuals went viral.

Stunning lenticular clouds captivated residents over Betty’s Bay, as shared by Carine Van Riet through her breathtaking photographs.

Source: Briefly News