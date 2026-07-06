Carine Van Riet shared photos of rare lenticular clouds glowing over Betty’s Bay on 3 July 2026

She described the morning sky’s changing colours as a stunning blessing to witness

Social media users praised the display, with many calling nature an incredible artist

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A photo of the rare sighting. Image: Carine Van Riet

Source: Facebook

Carine Van Riet photographed rare lenticular clouds glowing above Betty’s Bay on Friday morning. She shared the stunning images on Facebook, describing the sky as a blessing. The post, dated 3 July 2026, quickly gained attention from other Western Cape residents. Van Riet said the light behind the clouds grew brighter as morning progressed.

Residents react with awe over rare sky display

Many people responded to the photos with comments about nature’s beauty. One commenter said God must be the best artist around. Another praised Betty’s Bay, calling it the best village in the world. A third user credited the incredible display entirely to a higher power. Someone else said they missed the village dearly after moving away.

Lenticular clouds form when moist air flows steadily over nearby mountains or hills. Betty’s Bay sits close to the mountains, which likely helped create this rare formation. These clouds often appear smooth, curved, and shaped like a lens. They can look almost artificial, which explains why people reacted so strongly online.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Van Riet’s photos showed the clouds glowing orange as daylight slowly increased. The colours became more vivid the longer she watched the sky.

Locals often share weather photos from the scenic coastal village on Facebook. Betty’s Bay is known for its natural beauty and calm surroundings. This latest sighting added to the village’s growing reputation for stunning views. Many residents said the strange morning sky felt like a small gift.

The photos spread quickly through several Western Cape Facebook groups and pages. People kept commenting throughout the day, sharing memories of living near the area. For now, Van Riet’s photos remain a talking point among excited locals online.

See the Facebook post below here.

More stories involving cloud

A rare “rainbow cloud” over Indonesia has gone viral after thousands mistook the surreal pastel sky for AI-generated footage.

A TikTok video of a strange cloud formation above Mossel Bay on 27 May 2026 has left South Africans talking.

People were seeing things in the clouds over Swellendam this weekend, most people had babies on their mind.

Source: Briefly News