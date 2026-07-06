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“This Is Amazing”: Stunning Lenticular Clouds Spotted Over Betty’s Bay Leave Residents Amazed
South Africa

“This Is Amazing”: Stunning Lenticular Clouds Spotted Over Betty’s Bay Leave Residents Amazed

by  Jim Mohlala
2 min read
  • Carine Van Riet shared photos of rare lenticular clouds glowing over Betty’s Bay on 3 July 2026
  • She described the morning sky’s changing colours as a stunning blessing to witness
  • Social media users praised the display, with many calling nature an incredible artist

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Carine Van Riet
A photo of the rare sighting. Image: Carine Van Riet
Source: Facebook

Carine Van Riet photographed rare lenticular clouds glowing above Betty’s Bay on Friday morning. She shared the stunning images on Facebook, describing the sky as a blessing. The post, dated 3 July 2026, quickly gained attention from other Western Cape residents. Van Riet said the light behind the clouds grew brighter as morning progressed.

Residents react with awe over rare sky display

Many people responded to the photos with comments about nature’s beauty. One commenter said God must be the best artist around. Another praised Betty’s Bay, calling it the best village in the world. A third user credited the incredible display entirely to a higher power. Someone else said they missed the village dearly after moving away.

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Lenticular clouds form when moist air flows steadily over nearby mountains or hills. Betty’s Bay sits close to the mountains, which likely helped create this rare formation. These clouds often appear smooth, curved, and shaped like a lens. They can look almost artificial, which explains why people reacted so strongly online.

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Van Riet’s photos showed the clouds glowing orange as daylight slowly increased. The colours became more vivid the longer she watched the sky.

Locals often share weather photos from the scenic coastal village on Facebook. Betty’s Bay is known for its natural beauty and calm surroundings. This latest sighting added to the village’s growing reputation for stunning views. Many residents said the strange morning sky felt like a small gift.

The photos spread quickly through several Western Cape Facebook groups and pages. People kept commenting throughout the day, sharing memories of living near the area. For now, Van Riet’s photos remain a talking point among excited locals online.

See the Facebook post below here.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jim Mohlala avatar

Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za

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