South Africans living in the UK and Ireland complained about Zambuk’s new tin design online

A social media post shared on 5 July 2026 said noted that the tin now opens without any effort

The old Zambuk tin was famous for being almost impossible to open, according to many people

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Many South Africans are fuming because the new packaging is easy to open. Image: South Africans Living in the UK and Ireland

Source: Facebook

South Africans living in the UK and Ireland are furious after Zambuk changed its ointment tin. A Facebook post shared on 5 July 2026 said the new design opens far too easily, ending years of frustration.

The post was shared by the Facebook page South Africans Living in the UK and Ireland. It called the change a very serious complaint against the brand. The group demanded to know why Zambuk had made the tin so simple to open.

Old tin was part of many families’ traditions

The original Zambuk tin needed real effort to crack open. People claim to have used hammers, drills, hot water and even help from the whole family. Some described calling everyone in the house just to open one tin.

The post said the old packaging brought people together in shared frustration. Birthdays and Christmas gifts of Zambuk were given just to watch others struggle. Grandparents apparently told stories about fighting with the stubborn tin for years.

The post said nothing unites South Africans quite like rugby, braaiing and the Zambuk tin battle. It begged the brand to bring back the original packaging immediately.

Other South Africans quickly joined in with their own memories. Many said only true South Africans know the pain of opening a Zambuk tin properly. Several joked that the struggle was part of their identity growing up.

One person said they still have a tin from two years ago that refuses to open. Another said they needed an entire toolbox just to get inside. Many called the post brilliant and said it made them laugh loudly.

Some admitted they were still fighting with their own tin that very morning. The comments showed just how loved the frustrating packaging had become over time. For many, it seems Zambuk’s old struggle was part of the charm.

See the post below:

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Source: Briefly News