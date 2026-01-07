A South African tech YouTuber shared a detailed breakdown of how to cancel a TV licence

The man pointed out that one of the requirements for cancellation is submitting a police affidavit

South Africans flooded the comments with frustration, with some questioning why they pay for owning a TV

A tech YouTuber taking selfies. Images: @pmhk_za

Source: Instagram

A South African tech YouTuber, @pmhk_za, posted a video on 6 January 2026, breaking down the steps to cancel a TV licence. The man shared in his caption, explaining that you must get an affidavit stating that you do not own any television sets or that you have left South Africa for more than one year. The affidavit can be the official SABC form or a sworn affidavit from SAPS. You also need to gather supporting documents if applicable. If you no longer own a TV, you must declare this in the affidavit, and if you sold, donated, or gave it away, you must provide full details of the new owner, including their name, ID, and address.

According to a report by IOL, if you leave South Africa, you need to provide proof of travel, such as a copy of your passport exit stamp, visa, work permit, employment contract, or utility bill abroad. Additional scenarios include providing shipping documents if the TV was shipped abroad or a storage company letter or invoice if the TV is stored. You then need to submit the documents to the SABC via email at tvlic.info@sabc.co.za or in person at an SABC branch, including your TV licence account number, ID number, and contact details.

The tech YouTuber explained what actually happens in real-world experience, saying you should expect one of three outcomes. The first is no response, where many people report no reply, but communication eventually stops. The second is receiving a request for another affidavit, where they may ask you to sign a different or additional form. The third is getting handed to a legal collections company, where you may receive emails from third-party debt collectors, and you should reply in writing stating that you do not own a TV and are requesting licence cancellation.

In the video, he said:

"They should have known this was a failing model when one of the requirements for cancellation is submitting a whole police affidavit explaining why you're trying to cancel..."

A gentleman discussing how to cancel your TV license. Images: @pmhk_za

Source: Instagram

SA unhappy with cancellation breakdown

Social media users flooded the comment section with their frustrations about the TV licence cancellation process on Instagram user @pmhk_za's clip:

@sizwe.gumede.14 said:

"Hi. Pay your TV licence, bro. Why are you cancelling it?"

@hlolz_le_nug wrote:

"I went to the police station, and they didn't believe that you need an affidavit to cancel your tv licence. 😒"

@shamshair._ stated:

"I don't even watch government TV 😂"

@writemyowncheques questioned:

"I don't even have a TV. How would they know?"

@hanna2neu wondered:

"I am wondering if some of those requests for payments are scams and not SABC at all."

@zurica82 added:

"And then you go to the police station, you do the affidavit, you submit all required documentation to the SABC… And they STILL deduct money!"

Watch the Instagram video here.

