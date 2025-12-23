The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng effected one arrest in relation to the KwaNoxolo tavern in Bekkersdal

Major General Fred Kekana confirmed that police received feedback from the Liquor Board regarding the tavern's license

The owner, Nanesi Matwa, handed police her license for the business following a fatal shooting at the premises

GAUTENG – The KwaNoxolo tavern in Bekkersdal, where 10 people were killed in a mass shooting, did not have a valid license to sell liquor.

That’s according to Gauteng Deputy Provincial Commissioner, Major General Fred Kekana. General Kekana made the statement on 23 December 2025 outside the tavern, where police were confiscating the alcohol.

Nine people were shot dead at the establishment on 23 December 2025, while 10 others received treatment in hospital for their injuries. One of those 10 has since passed away as well.

Tavern owner arrested by police

Following the announcement, police arrested the owner of the tavern, Nanesi Matwa. Matwa was arrested after it was discovered that the license she presented to the police was fraudulent.

She gave the police the license following the shooting, as investigations got underway into the tragedy. General Kekana said police approached the Liquor Board, which confirmed on 23 December that it was a fake license.

Police then arrested Matwa for operating an illegal tavern and lying to police.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

