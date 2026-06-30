A TikTok user treated an elderly couple to their very first Spur experience, and 62-year-old Uncle Shorty had never been to the restaurant in his entire life

The couple knew nothing about the birthday song or even having three different types of meat on one plate

South Africans were deeply moved watching the video, with many saying it left them reflecting on how much they take for granted in their everyday lives

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A couple sharing an emotional moment, going to Spur for the first time in their lives. Images: @daarishoop_moeggesukkel

Source: TikTok

A simple meal at Spur turned into one of the most emotional moments. TikTok user @daarishoop_moeggesukkel shared a video on 29 June 2026 of taking an elderly couple, Uncle Shorty and his wife, out for their first-ever Spur experience. He wrote:

"At 62 years old, it was the very first time in his life that he was at Spur..."

The video shows the couple sitting down for coffee, which came with a small cookie. Uncle Shorty didn't know what it was until it was explained to him.

His wife mentioned that even the sugar on the table for their coffee felt like a luxury to her. For the first time in his life, Uncle Shorty had three different types of meat on his plate at the same meal, and each bite was a new experience for him.

It also happened to be Uncle Shorty's birthday. As is tradition at Spur, staff brought out ice cream with a lit sparkler and sang the birthday song.

Both the elderly man and his wife broke down in tears. It was clear that this was something they had never experienced before.

A reminder of life in South Africa

Stories like this one are a reflection of a much bigger reality. Nearly 23 million South Africans live below the lower-bound poverty line, surviving on around R1,415 per person per month.

Over 13 million live in extreme poverty, struggling to meet even their most basic daily needs. According to Stats SA, only 8% of households in the country have everything needed for a decent standard of living.

For many South Africans, the things shared in this video, like a meal out, a birthday celebration, even sugar on the table, are everyday luxuries that millions across the country rarely get to experience.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi loves the uncle's first Spur visit

The comments section on the TikTok page was filled with emotion and reflection:

@loganskye said:

"And all of a sudden all my problems are small 🥺"

@RonelleFrans wrote:

"I was okay until the birthday song 😞 Lord please forgive me if I was ever ungrateful 🙏🏼"

@WendyLeeBarnard said:

"She is so pretty, her eyes are mesmerising."

@petersencarl wrote:

"Please forgive me, Lord, for my ungratefulness 🥺🥺🥺"

@LeM@C said:

"This is an eye-opener. We take a lot for granted."

@EverydayClare wrote:

"Held it together until the birthday song 🥹"

An emotional moment between a couple. Images: @daarishoop_moeggesukkel

Source: TikTok

More on Spur moments that touched Mzansi

Briefly News recently reported on another baby's hilariously unbothered reaction during a Spur birthday celebration.

recently reported on another baby's hilariously unbothered reaction during a Spur birthday celebration. A woman dropped to her knees in front of her boyfriend at Spur, and the internet had very mixed feelings about whether she should have.

A Chinese man living in South Africa was completely caught off guard by a Spur birthday celebration, and South Africans welcomed him with open arms in the comments.

Source: Briefly News