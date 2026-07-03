A decades-old UFO mystery has gone viral again after the Friends of Tshwane Heritage Research Centre shared the story of an alleged flying saucer sighting outside Pretoria

The incident dates back to 17 September 1965, when two police officers claimed they saw a disc-shaped object rise from the Pretoria–Bronkhorstspruit Road

Many South Africans were equally nostalgic about the iconic Flying Saucer Roadhouse that was built near the site, with older residents sharing memories of visiting the landmark

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A black-and-white historical aerial photograph showed rural terrain, roads, and open fields, with a prominent red arrow pointing to a specific ground location. Image: Friends of Tshwane

Source: Facebook

A decades-old UFO mystery has captured South Africans' attention once again after the Friends of Tshwane Heritage Research Centre shared historic photographs and details of the alleged sighting on 2 July 2026. The Facebook post revisited one of Pretoria's most famous unexplained stories, claiming that two police officers encountered a disc-shaped object on the Pretoria–Bronkhorstspruit Road in September 1965 before it allegedly lifted into the air, leaving behind scorched tar and damage to the road.

According to the historical account, Constable John Locken and Koos de Klerk were conducting a routine patrol on 17 September 1965 when they reportedly spotted what appeared to be a flying saucer resting on the road ahead of them.

The alleged UFO encounter that became local legend

The officers claimed the object suddenly rose into the air while shooting flames from beneath it through what they believed were twin engines. The flames reportedly reached around three feet high and continued burning the tar even after the object had disappeared into the sky.

Authorities later closed the road to investigate. After the surface had cooled, investigators reportedly discovered a scorched circular area measuring roughly three metres across, while part of the road had allegedly collapsed under what witnesses believed was the object's immense weight. Despite the investigation, the case was never officially solved.

The photograph documented a historical aerial overview of a South African region, featuring a blue arrow pointing out a specific site of interest. Image: Friends of Tshwane Heritage Research Centre

Source: Facebook

The Flying Saucer Roadhouse became an attraction

The mysterious incident inspired one of Pretoria's most recognisable roadside landmarks, the Flying Saucer Roadhouse. Operating from around 1965 until approximately 1975, the uniquely designed restaurant became a popular stop for travellers driving between Pretoria and Johannesburg. Its futuristic flying saucer-shaped roof made it visible from a distance, attracting families eager to experience one of the city's most unusual attractions.

Using historic aerial photographs from 1968 and 1972, the Friends of Tshwane Heritage Research Centre traced the former location of the building. With assistance from a GIS mapping specialist, they concluded that the site now falls within the modern Delta Park complex, where Piering Avenue serves as a reminder of its history.

Check out the Facebook post below:

South Africans relive a piece of Pretoria history

The throwback quickly sparked conversation online, with many older South Africans reminiscing about visiting the Flying Saucer Roadhouse as children and sharing fond memories of one of Pretoria's most distinctive landmarks.

Colin Dennis wrote:

“It's funny, the whole roadhouse concept is still a fantastic one,” adding that only a handful remain, including the Lollipop and Casbah in Pretoria.

Heloise Heyne commented:

“I remember the Flying Saucer Roadhouse.”

Werner Samuel asked:

“Perhaps this also explains the name Flying Saucer Interchange?”

Giel Joubert claimed:

“The Flying Saucer made it to the front cover of National Geographic during the sixties.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about flying objects

President Donald Trump directed the Department of War to release the first batch of declassified UFO and UAP files to the public on 8 May 2026.

US rapper Rick Ross recently got called out after he was spotted at an airport, waiting in the queue to fly on a commercial plane.

Authorities identified the man killed by a Frontier Airlines plane in Denver as 41-year-old Michael Mott.

Source: Briefly News