The Springboks overcame a nervy first-half scare to power past England with a commanding seven-try victory at Ellis Park

Rassie Erasmus revealed that painful memories from last year's collapse against Australia helped drive the team's response after half-time

Late injuries to Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth handed younger players a chance to shine, strengthening South Africa's World Cup depth

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The Springboks romped to a dominant 45-21 victory over England on Saturday, 4 July 2026, at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg to kick off the inaugural Nations Championship in style.

South Africa entered the match with fresh memories of their defeat to Australia at the same venue, where they squandered a 22-0 lead before suffering a 38-22 loss.

Just hours before facing England, head coach Rassie Erasmus was forced into late changes after captain Siya Kolisi and the Springboks' most-capped player, Eben Etzebeth, were ruled out, adding another layer of uncertainty ahead of kick-off.

Springboks avoid second-half collapse

The Springboks raced into a 17-0 lead within the opening 12 minutes, but England fought their way back into the contest to trail only 17-14 at half-time. The narrow advantage raised concerns of another Ellis Park collapse, but South Africa responded emphatically after the break, producing a clinical second-half display to avoid a repeat of last year's disappointment.

"We did have flashbacks to last year, and it's easy to say after you win that you learn from mistakes, but the chat at half-time was definitely: 'Boys, we've been here before, and we know how it feels if we don't rectify things in the second half,'" said Erasmus.

"A lot of things that Tony (Brown) and Stokke (Mzwandile Stick) said were spot on. Obviously, we had to be really honest with one another at half-time, but luckily we had that game last year, and we could rectify things during the half-time chat."

Rassie Erasmus pleased with Springboks' squad depth

Erasmus admitted that losing two experienced leaders was a significant setback, but he viewed the situation as an opportunity to test the Springboks' depth. He explained that giving younger players meaningful opportunities often requires difficult selection decisions, especially when established stars such as Kolisi are available.

The Springboks coach added that the 2026 season would be crucial for assessing combinations ahead of next year's Rugby World Cup. He felt fate had presented the team with an opportunity against England, and the replacements seized it with both hands.

Erasmus also pointed to the team's lower average age following the late changes as a positive sign for the future. He said debutant Paul de Villiers, Cameron Hanekom, and stand-in captain Pieter-Steph du Toit all gained valuable experience, leaving him satisfied with how they handled the pressure against England.

Springboks star celebrates after hitting 50th cap

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok speedster Cheslin Kolbe described reaching the 50-Test milestone as a dream come true after helping South Africa to a convincing 45-21 victory over England on Saturday.

The electric winger celebrated his landmark appearance in style, scoring a try and adding five successful conversions as the Springboks opened their Nations Championship campaign with an impressive bonus-point win.

Source: Briefly News