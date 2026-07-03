Pitso Mosimane believes Orlando Pirates are giving talented South African players a pathway to build their careers abroad

Mbekezeli Mbokazi's rapid rise has strengthened the coach's belief that Major League Soccer can be a valuable stepping stone

Relebohile Mofokeng's move to Belgium has given Mosimane another reason to praise the Buccaneers' approach

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Pitso Mosimane endorses Relebohile Mofokeng's move to Belgium and Mbekezeli Mbokazi's MLS transfer, hailing Orlando Pirates. Image: relebohile_ratomo_15/IG, therealpitso/X, Jeff Dean/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Pitso Mosimane has praised Orlando Pirates following Relebohile Mofokeng's move to Belgium and Mbekezeli Mbokazi's rapid rise after leaving the Soweto giants. The former Bafana Bafana coach believes Pirates are showing young players that the club can provide a route to overseas football.

Speaking on Changing the Game with Pitso on Friday, 3 July 2026, Mosimane pointed to Mbokazi's progress since leaving Pirates for Chicago Fire.

The defender has since established himself in Major League Soccer (MLS) and impressed for Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. MLS described him as one of the tournament's breakout stars after South Africa reached the Round of 32.

Reports have also linked the 20-year-old with Premier League club Nottingham Forest, although a transfer has not been confirmed. Mosimane believes Mbokazi's MLS move gave him the platform to develop and attract wider attention.

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"I know a lot of people were saying maybe not the right move, but we have players who played in Major League Soccer and are playing now in the English Premier League," Mosimane said.

"So, it's a good step. Major League Soccer is a good platform. Yes, it's on transition there to go to Europe, but you're playing with top talent."

Mosimane stressed that the quality of MLS should not be underestimated.

"How many players in the World Cup you saw that are playing in Major League Soccer? It's not a league for nobody," he said.

"So it was a good move for him to go there to consolidate and start playing because sometimes you go to Europe, they are on the bench."

Relebohile Mofokeng's Belgium move excites Mosimane

Mosimane also backed Mofokeng's switch from Pirates to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (RUSG). ESPN confirmed on Thursday, 2 July 2026, that the 21-year-old signed a four-year deal.

"Belgium has launched a lot of players and then gave them an opportunity to go to big leagues," Mosimane said.

He added:

"Belgium also is friendly to our Africans. The rules are much better."

Mosimane believes South African players may need to use leagues such as Belgium and MLS as stepping stones.

"We are also not the biggest football nation in South Africa to go direct to the English Premier League. So maybe Major League Soccer gives us also a step on transition," he explained.

Pitso Mosimane has given Orlando Pirates their flowers after Relebohile Mofokeng's move to Belgium. Image: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Orlando Pirates earn major praise from Pitso Mosimane

Mosimane urged South African clubs to give talented players opportunities abroad.

"Orlando Pirates has enough players. Sundowns has enough players. Let the boys go play in Europe," he said.

"I'm so happy that Orlando Pirates is now showing that when you play for Orlando Pirates, from wherever you come from, you will be given a chance to play overseas."

Mosimane said the approach could also benefit the national team.

"That's very good for Orlando Pirates and it's good for the country. We need the players. We have a lot of players who are top, top players that we need for Bafana."

He concluded:

"Big up to Orlando Pirates."

Mbokazi's progress since moving from Pirates to Chicago Fire has added weight to Mosimane's argument about players taking an indirect route towards Europe's major leagues. His World Cup performances and reported interest from Nottingham Forest have put his next career step under the spotlight.

Mofokeng is now beginning his own overseas journey in Belgium after leaving the Buccaneers. For Mosimane, the two players' paths underline why giving South African talent opportunities abroad could benefit both their careers and Bafana Bafana.

Hugo Broos raises concern over Mofokeng's Belgium challenge

Briefly News also reported that Hugo Broos praised Relebohile Mofokeng's ability but highlighted one challenge the youngster could face during his first months in Belgium.

The Bafana Bafana coach explained why adapting quickly may be crucial as Mofokeng begins his European career.

Source: Briefly News