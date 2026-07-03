Lucas Radebe believes the young defender has all the qualities needed to become one of South Africa's finest football exports

Mbekezeli Mbokazi's performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup have strengthened growing interest from European clubs

The Bafana Bafana youngster continues to earn praise for his composure, defensive intelligence and rapid rise since moving to Major League Soccer

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Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe has heaped praise on young South African defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi following his impressive performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying the defender has a bright future ahead of him.

Radebe, who is the global brand ambassador for English Premier League club Leeds United, said the former Orlando Pirates star possesses the rare mental and physical attributes needed to reach the highest level of the game.

Mbokazi was one of Bafana Bafana's standout performers at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where South Africa reached the Round of 32. His displays are believed to have attracted interest from several top European clubs.

The defender spent just two seasons with Orlando Pirates before joining Chicago Fire. However, his rapid rise has already sparked speculation about a move to Europe, with English Premier League side Nottingham Forest reportedly among the clubs monitoring his progress.

Lucas Radebe says Mbokazi has good traits for a defender

Radebe believes Mbokazi's greatest strength is the fearless mentality he brings to the pitch, arguing that it is a quality many modern defenders lack.

He said the youngster's development at Orlando Pirates prepared him well for the demands of both international football and Major League Soccer. Radebe also praised Mbokazi's willingness to embrace physical battles, as well as his excellent positioning and strong tackling.

"I watched 'TLB' at Orlando Pirates, and he is fearless, and that is a good characteristic of a defender," Radebe said, as reported by Sowetan.

"If you want to know a good quality of a defender, it is fearlessness.

"He is not scared of getting involved physically, but what is incredible about him is his positioning and strong tackles."

Mbekezeli Mbokazi's FIFA World Cup Performances Impress

Mbokazi was widely regarded as one of the tournament's standout young defenders, despite South Africa's elimination in the Round of 32 following a 1-0 defeat to Canada.

Against Mexico in Bafana Bafana's opening match, the Chicago Fire defender won five of his nine duels, made four clearances, registered one interception, blocked one shot and completed three recoveries, producing an outstanding defensive display.

He also delivered another impressive performance in the 1-0 loss to Canada, underlining why his reputation continues to grow.

The defender recorded:

103 touches

91% passing accuracy

Nine defensive contributions

Won six of his eight ground duels

Five clearances

Three recoveries

Won two of his three tackles

One interception

Ronwen Williams opens up on late brother

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams opened up about the devastating loss of his brother, who died in a car accident just weeks before the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

The tragedy nearly convinced Williams to walk away from the game altogether.

Source: Briefly News