Former Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi is reportedly on the radar of English Premier League side Nottingham Forest following his outstanding breakthrough campaign in the United States.

According to SoccerBeat, the 20-year-old centre-back has become one of South Africa's brightest young talents after excelling in Major League Soccer and cementing his place in the Bafana Bafana squad during the 2026 season.

Nottingham Forest keeping tabs on Mbokazi

Mbokazi made the move from Orlando Pirates to Chicago Fire FC under the MLS U22 Initiative programme and adapted quickly to life in America.

The left-footed defender immediately earned the trust of head coach Gregg Berhalter, becoming a regular starter in Chicago's backline. Before the international break, he featured in all 12 league matches available to him, establishing himself as one of the club's most dependable performers.

Having accumulated more than 1,040 minutes on the pitch, Mbokazi has played a vital role in Chicago Fire's impressive defensive record, helping the club remain among the frontrunners in the MLS Eastern Conference.

Nicknamed "TLB" (Tractor-Loader-Backhoe) because of his physical dominance and powerful forward runs from defence, the South African youngster's impressive displays were rewarded with selection to the 2026 MLS All-Star team.

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World Cup performances boost his reputation

Mbokazi has also impressed on football's biggest stage with Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he has become one of the team's standout performers in defence.

Although South Africa opened the tournament with a 2-0 defeat to co-hosts Mexico and finished the match with only nine players, Mbokazi earned praise for his composed display despite the difficult circumstances.

The talented centre-back maintained that high standard in the 1-1 draw against Czechia before producing one of his finest performances in the memorable 1-0 victory over South Korea.

Tasked with containing Son Heung-min and South Korea's dangerous attack, Mbokazi delivered an outstanding defensive display, registering 15 defensive actions while helping Bafana Bafana keep a valuable clean sheet.

His commanding performances have been instrumental in South Africa reaching the FIFA World Cup knockout rounds for the first time in the nation's history. Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has already described the young defender as a generational talent.

As South Africa prepare for their Round of 32 clash against Canada, Mbokazi's growing reputation continues to attract attention across Europe, with Nottingham Forest among the clubs believed to be closely following his progress.

Source: Briefly News