Teboho Mokoena's brief comment during Bafana Bafana's homecoming has ignited a fierce political debate online

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder's words divided supporters, with some applauding him and others warning of possible consequences

The viral moment has also revived memories of another politically charged statement he made after the 2023 AFCON

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Bafana Bafana arrived back home from the FIFA World Cup on Thursday to a warm reception from a multitude of fans who braved the chilly weather to welcome the national team.

Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena celebrates after scoring against Czechia in the FIFA World Cup. Image: Miachel Regan

Source: Twitter

Government dignitaries, including Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, were among those who gathered at OR Tambo International Airport to give the players a heroes' welcome.

McKenzie praised Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos for transforming the national team and even named his preferred successor should the Belgian eventually step down. Lesufi also congratulated the squad for making history by reaching the FIFA World Cup knockout stages for the first time.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who scored in the 1-1 draw against Czechia but was suspended for the 1-0 victory over South Korea, also addressed the crowd. However, it was his opening words that stole the spotlight when he acknowledged the presence of EFF supporters, saying:

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"I see you, EFF."

Teboho Mokoena's EFF remark sparks debate

The clip quickly went viral on social media, with some football fans criticising Mokoena for mixing football and politics.

It was not the first time the Bafana Bafana midfielder publicly showed support for the political party. In February 2024, shortly after South Africa secured third place at the 2023 AFCON, Mokoena sparked debate when he declared, "Julius Malema for President," during the team's homecoming celebrations.

The comment also went viral, drawing both praise and criticism. While some supporters viewed it as a personal political opinion, others argued that national team players should remain politically neutral when representing South Africa.

Teboho Mokoena celebrates after scoring a penalty for his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Czechia and South Africa. Image: Lars Baron

Source: Getty Images

Football fans divided over Mokoena's viral clip

The latest clip has once again divided opinion, with some supporters defending Mokoena while others questioned whether it was appropriate for a national team player to make political remarks during an official Bafana Bafana event.

@BeeMashele said:

"He really loves EFF ❤️."

@ferdigabaotswe wrote:

"Mfana wa ga Ta Julius, he does it without fear or favour."

@Teendor07 commented:

"Pain went straight to the minister of sport 😂😂😂😂."

@Mnca_mnce said:

"He may lose some of his future endorsements and sponsorships. But I know most don't understand and won't care, as long as he pushes the EFF agenda."

@Sipho_TMB wrote:

"Pain went straight to @GaytonMcK 🤣🤣🤣 You can see the disappointment on his face 🤣🤣."

@JTshepiso86338 added:

"He must be careful because the patriots may hate him for this."

Watch the video below.

Ronwen Williams pinpoints Bafana Bafana's World Cup flaw

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa captain Ronwen Williams reflected on the disappointing result and believes Bafana Bafana's lack of ruthlessness in front of goal ultimately cost them a place in the last 16.

The 34-year-old admitted it was frustrating that the same issue had continued to haunt this group of players despite similar experiences at both club and international level.

Source: Briefly News