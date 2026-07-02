Bafana Bafana's Teboho Mokoena Faces Backlash After 'EFF, I See You' Remark at OR Tambo
- Teboho Mokoena's brief comment during Bafana Bafana's homecoming has ignited a fierce political debate online
- The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder's words divided supporters, with some applauding him and others warning of possible consequences
- The viral moment has also revived memories of another politically charged statement he made after the 2023 AFCON
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Bafana Bafana arrived back home from the FIFA World Cup on Thursday to a warm reception from a multitude of fans who braved the chilly weather to welcome the national team.
Government dignitaries, including Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, were among those who gathered at OR Tambo International Airport to give the players a heroes' welcome.
McKenzie praised Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos for transforming the national team and even named his preferred successor should the Belgian eventually step down. Lesufi also congratulated the squad for making history by reaching the FIFA World Cup knockout stages for the first time.
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who scored in the 1-1 draw against Czechia but was suspended for the 1-0 victory over South Korea, also addressed the crowd. However, it was his opening words that stole the spotlight when he acknowledged the presence of EFF supporters, saying:
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"I see you, EFF."
Teboho Mokoena's EFF remark sparks debate
The clip quickly went viral on social media, with some football fans criticising Mokoena for mixing football and politics.
It was not the first time the Bafana Bafana midfielder publicly showed support for the political party. In February 2024, shortly after South Africa secured third place at the 2023 AFCON, Mokoena sparked debate when he declared, "Julius Malema for President," during the team's homecoming celebrations.
The comment also went viral, drawing both praise and criticism. While some supporters viewed it as a personal political opinion, others argued that national team players should remain politically neutral when representing South Africa.
Football fans divided over Mokoena's viral clip
The latest clip has once again divided opinion, with some supporters defending Mokoena while others questioned whether it was appropriate for a national team player to make political remarks during an official Bafana Bafana event.
@BeeMashele said:
"He really loves EFF ❤️."
@ferdigabaotswe wrote:
"Mfana wa ga Ta Julius, he does it without fear or favour."
@Teendor07 commented:
"Pain went straight to the minister of sport 😂😂😂😂."
@Mnca_mnce said:
"He may lose some of his future endorsements and sponsorships. But I know most don't understand and won't care, as long as he pushes the EFF agenda."
@Sipho_TMB wrote:
"Pain went straight to @GaytonMcK 🤣🤣🤣 You can see the disappointment on his face 🤣🤣."
@JTshepiso86338 added:
"He must be careful because the patriots may hate him for this."
Watch the video below.
Ronwen Williams pinpoints Bafana Bafana's World Cup flaw
Briefly News previously reported that South Africa captain Ronwen Williams reflected on the disappointing result and believes Bafana Bafana's lack of ruthlessness in front of goal ultimately cost them a place in the last 16.
The 34-year-old admitted it was frustrating that the same issue had continued to haunt this group of players despite similar experiences at both club and international level.
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Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.