SABC Sport presenter Xoli Zondo has sparked debate after questioning Teboho Mokoena’s repeated political party references, drawing strong responses online

EFF Gauteng chairperson Leko Dunga entered the exchange, directly challenging Zondo’s comments and defending the midfielder’s actions

The online dispute has added fuel to ongoing discussions about political expression by national team players during official Bafana Bafana engagements

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As the viral speech made by Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena on Thursday, 2 July 2026, continues to trend on social media, more fans and analysts have shared their opinions on the moment.

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder courted controversy at OR Tambo International Airport when Bafana Bafana was welcomed by hundreds of fans, following his EFF remarks during the celebration. He has since received backlash, with some sections of supporters slamming his political utterances and arguing that football should not mix with politics. Other supporters have come to his defence, saying they saw nothing wrong with his actions.

SABC Sport presenter Xoli Zondo also weighed in, questioning Mokoena in a tweet that sparked mixed reactions online.

Xoli Zondo tweet sparks debate over Teboho Mokoena EFF remarks

Xoli tweeted:

“I need to understand why that Bafana player keeps on publicly shouting out his political party every chance he gets.”

Although she did not mention Mokoena by name, it was clear she was referring to him, as his speech was already trending across social media.

It was not the first time the Bafana Bafana midfielder publicly showed support for the political party. In February 2024, shortly after South Africa secured third place at the 2023 AFCON, Mokoena sparked debate when he declared, “Julius Malema for President,” during the team’s homecoming celebrations.

The comment also went viral, drawing both praise and criticism. While some supporters viewed it as a personal political opinion, others argued that national team players should remain politically neutral when representing South Africa.

EFF Gauteng chairperson and Xoli Zondo clash on social media

Economic Freedom Fighters Gauteng chairperson Leko Dunga responded sharply to Xoli Zondo’s comments about Mokoena, sparking a heated exchange on social media.

@DungaLeko said:

“I think it’s very rude to firstly refer to him as ‘that Bafana player’ when you clearly have an understanding and knowledge of who he is. TMokoena acknowledged the presence of the EFF as the only party that was there, Gayton did the same. What is so difficult to understand?”

@XoliswaZondo replied:

“I didn’t want to mention his name or political party, but here you are now jumping the gun. Some people are not aware of those utterances, hence the anonymity of ‘that player’. In English, ‘that’ is not a disrespectful word but a demonstrative pronoun.”

@DungaLeko continued:

“You have gone into the political debate because of malicious intent in your status. ‘His party’ - did he ever declare his support at any platform or have you seen him wearing any party regalia for you to draw that conclusion? ‘Shouting out’ - which other time did he speak of the EFF outside of acknowledging it yesterday?”

@XoliswaZondo responded:

“He has spoken about it at least on two separate occasions, again where he was at his workplace. Remember we cover these events; it’s our job to note utterances made and quote them for the news bulletins we prepare for radio and TV. The videos are also available online 😊.”

Source: Briefly News