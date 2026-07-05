Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighed in after Jacob Zuma's visit to the Gupta brothers in India sparked political debate.

The former Power FM host backed Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni's warning to Zuma

His remarks sparked mixed reactions, with some social media users supporting his stance while others accused him of hypocrisy

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Mbuyiseni Ndlozi suggested a harsh punishment for Jacob Zuma to Lose His Privileges as a former president after the Gupta Visit. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images, mbuyisenindlozi/Instagram

Source: UGC

African Renaissance host Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sparked reactions after suggesting a harsh punishment for former President Jacob Zuma. This comes after the former statesman and current MK Party president visited the Gupta brothers in India despite them being fugitives from the law in South Africa.

Following Zuma’s unsanctioned visit to the Gupta brothers, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni warned that Zuma could be stripped of his privileges as a former head of State. As South Africans weighed in on Ntshavheni's remarks, Ndlozi joined the discussion with a strongly worded response that ruffled feathers.

Ndlozi calls for harsh punishment for Zuma after Gupta visit

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, 4 July 2026, Ndlozi backed the minister's position, arguing that Zuma needed to be stripped of his presidential privileges. He contended that Zuma had repeatedly failed to uphold the Constitution during his time in office and therefore should not continue to benefit from privileges linked to the presidency. The post was captioned:

“It is not only necessary, but a matter of national security that Zuma loses all presidential privileges guaranteed by the Constitution! Zuma has never respected the Constitution Nelson Mandela signed in Sharpeville, 1996. He has been a constitutional delinquent his entire life as a government leader. He should never enjoy any privilege that is based on the assumption that he has faithfulness to our supreme law. He broke, undermined and ridiculed his oath long ago. In defence of national security, he must lose all privileges!”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Mbuyiseni Ndlozi suggests punishment for Zuma

Several social media users accused Ndlozi of hypocrisy and highlighted that he was quiet when Floyd Shivambu visited Shepherd Bushiri.

Here are some of the comments:

@Bon94756 defended:

“Mr Dr Ndlozi, you are being subjective in your comments, especially in matters concerning our former President Zuma. Whether you like him or not, which you don't, by the way, he's broken no laws of the country; he's exercising his rights and freedoms as enshrined in SA's Constitution.”

@DxGuySA shared:

“When it comes to spiting Zuma, you all pretend as if you care about South Africa and the constitution. You are the same people advocating for illegal immigrants and the eradication of SA borders, and encouraging them to find creative ways to enter the country illegally.”

@Sisi_Sasha mocked:

“Who wrote this for you? Was it Khan again? Phela, we need to make sure we know how you operate.”

@NioVezi asked:

“Hi Ndlozi, Did you seek accountability from Floyd Shivhambu when he met a fugitive, Bushiri? I'm not seeing anything on your TL.”

Mzansi reacted after Mbuyiseni Ndlozi suggested a harsh punishment for Jacob Zuma after the Gupta visit. Image: mbuyisenindlozi/Instagram, Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi implicated in leaked WhatsApp chats

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was implicated in leaked WhatsApp chats between EFF president Julius Malema and police crime intelligence operation support boss Major-General Feroz Khan.

In the leaked chats, Malema seemingly mocked Ndlozi's spelling mistake.

Source: Briefly News