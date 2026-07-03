Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the government is expected to review presidential privileges for Jacob Zuma following a controversial India visit

Zuma and India's High Commissioner, Anil Sooklal, were criticised for undermining justice and foreign policy amid Gupta scandals

The state seeks legal assistance for Ajay Gupta's extradition, implicating Zuma in the state capture corruption legacy

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni also weighed in on Zuma's visit to India. Images: @Khu_Ntshavheni/ X and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: UGC

PRETORIA— The Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said the South African government would review the presidential privileges extended to former President Jacob Zuma. She spoke after Zuma was seen in India alongside fugitive businessman Ajay Gupta.

According to Newzroom Afrika, Ntshavheni spoke at a post-Cabinet briefing in Pretoria on 3 July 2026, where she addressed a diplomatic fallout regarding South Africa’s High Commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal. Ntshavheni slammed both Zuma and Sooklal for their conduct, stating that their actions directly undermined the country's criminal justice system and foreign policy positions.

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni slams Jacob Zuma

Ntshavheni said the state has requested mutual legal assistance to ensure the return of the fugitive Gupta brothers. She described it as a level of disgrace that a government employee would hobnob with criminals instead of ensuring they face justice for state capture allegations.

The minister confirmed that International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola has ordered an internal investigation and promised that drastic steps would be taken. Furthermore, Ntshavheni emphasised that the meeting showed a middle finger to South Africans who lost billions through Gupta-linked corruption.

The state capture inquiry previously revealed that the family plundered at least R15 billion of state money during Zuma's tenure. Despite this, Zuma defended his visit and described Gupta as a friend while in India. Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority continues to seek the extradition of the remaining Gupta brothers from the United Arab Emirates to face their multiple fraud and corruption charges.

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Mbalula Slams Zuma's India Trip

Similarly, Briefly News also reported that ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has condemned former President Jacob Zuma for visiting a Hindu temple in India and meeting fugitive Ajay Gupta. Zuma, who calls Gupta a "brother and friend," was accompanied by South Africa's High Commissioner, Anil Sooklal, on the private trip. Mbalula accused Zuma of disrespecting law enforcement and urged him to assist the government in locating the Guptas, who fled South Africa in 2018 amid extensive state capture and corruption allegations.

Source: Briefly News