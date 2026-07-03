Presidency Weighs In on MK Party President Jacob Zuma’s India Visit
- Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the government is expected to review presidential privileges for Jacob Zuma following a controversial India visit
- Zuma and India's High Commissioner, Anil Sooklal, were criticised for undermining justice and foreign policy amid Gupta scandals
- The state seeks legal assistance for Ajay Gupta's extradition, implicating Zuma in the state capture corruption legacy
PRETORIA— The Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said the South African government would review the presidential privileges extended to former President Jacob Zuma. She spoke after Zuma was seen in India alongside fugitive businessman Ajay Gupta.
According to Newzroom Afrika, Ntshavheni spoke at a post-Cabinet briefing in Pretoria on 3 July 2026, where she addressed a diplomatic fallout regarding South Africa’s High Commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal. Ntshavheni slammed both Zuma and Sooklal for their conduct, stating that their actions directly undermined the country's criminal justice system and foreign policy positions.
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni slams Jacob Zuma
Ntshavheni said the state has requested mutual legal assistance to ensure the return of the fugitive Gupta brothers. She described it as a level of disgrace that a government employee would hobnob with criminals instead of ensuring they face justice for state capture allegations.
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The minister confirmed that International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola has ordered an internal investigation and promised that drastic steps would be taken. Furthermore, Ntshavheni emphasised that the meeting showed a middle finger to South Africans who lost billions through Gupta-linked corruption.
The state capture inquiry previously revealed that the family plundered at least R15 billion of state money during Zuma's tenure. Despite this, Zuma defended his visit and described Gupta as a friend while in India. Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority continues to seek the extradition of the remaining Gupta brothers from the United Arab Emirates to face their multiple fraud and corruption charges.
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Mbalula Slams Zuma's India Trip
Similarly, Briefly News also reported that ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has condemned former President Jacob Zuma for visiting a Hindu temple in India and meeting fugitive Ajay Gupta. Zuma, who calls Gupta a "brother and friend," was accompanied by South Africa's High Commissioner, Anil Sooklal, on the private trip. Mbalula accused Zuma of disrespecting law enforcement and urged him to assist the government in locating the Guptas, who fled South Africa in 2018 amid extensive state capture and corruption allegations.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za