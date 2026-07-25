Tyla wowed fans with a high-energy live performance of That Girl during the TODAY show's Citi Concert Series in New York City

The Grammy-winning star impressed viewers with slick choreography, confident vocals and commanding stage presence

Fans flooded X with praise, calling the performance "10/10" and saying they're excited to see what Tyla's new era brings

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Tyla delivered a high-energy performance of 'That Girl' on the TODAY show's Citi Concert Series. Image: Tyla

Source: Getty Images

Tyla continues proving why she's one of South Africa's biggest global stars. The Grammy winner had fans glued to their screens after delivering an electrifying live performance of her latest single, That Girl, during the TODAY show's Citi Concert Series in New York City on Friday 24 July.

Packed with powerful vocals, slick choreography and undeniable confidence, the performance quickly became a talking point online.

Tyla brings the energy to New York

From the moment Tyla stepped onto the stage, she commanded the crowd's attention. The performance showcased her growth as a live entertainer, blending polished choreography with strong vocals and infectious energy. Every beat, dance move and camera moment highlighted the exciting direction of her latest musical era.

The vibrant performance left both the live audience and online viewers wanting more, with many praising the singer for raising the bar once again.

Fans can't stop talking about the performance

Fans praised Tyla's vocals, choreography and stage presence after her New York performance. Image: Tyla

Source: Getty Images

Clips from the performance quickly spread across X, where fans couldn't hide their excitement. Many applauded Tyla's creativity, stage presence and the confidence she brought to the stage.

One fan, @sis_good, wrote:

"Oh she ate this!"

Another user, @Smack_ingtosh, commented:

"Great song, vocally strong, high energy, stage presence galore, great choreo. No notes. 10s all around."

@galsen00221 simply rated it:

"10/10 performance."

See the electrifying performance in the X post below:

New era has fans excited

Many fans believe That Girl signals an exciting new chapter for Tyla. @shanteljc3 shared:

"She killed this. I'm excited for this new era for her."

Others also showered her with praise. @nateskys said she was:

"Channeling that inner Aaliyah,"

While @McEnroe1084095 declared:

"Americans love Tyla."

@amaproblemkid called the singer:

"freakishly creative,"

As others agreed she delivered yet another unforgettable performance. If the response to her New York performance is anything to go by, Tyla's latest era is already winning over audiences around the world.

Fans divided over Tyla's Fairytale remake

Recently Briefly News reported that Tyla's reimagined version of Liquideep's classic hit Fairytale has sparked mixed reactions on social media following the release of her APOP album. While some listeners praised her fresh take and vocals, others felt the remake lacked the emotion and magic of the original, arguing that certain classics should be left untouched.

The debate quickly gained momentum online, with fans split between celebrating Tyla's tribute to the iconic song and criticising the remake for not living up to the beloved original.

Source: Briefly News