Tyla's latest achievement in the international scene continues to put smiles on Mzansi's faces

According to sources, Tyla reached a milestone that only one other female artist has reached, and she is big

Fans expressed pride and congratulated Tyla on this achievement, saying she is only getting started

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Tyla joined US pop icon Mariah Carey in a rare Billboard milestone. Image: tyla, mariahcarey/Instagram

Source: Instagram

South African musician Tyla continues to leave Mzansi in complete awe over her international success. If she is not topping charts and raking up Grammys, Tyla is breaking history alongside the industry's greats.

This time, the Water hitmaker shone on Billboard's charts, with a milestone only one other female artist has reached. Fans pointed out how Tyla is often associated with a genre she has always distanced herself from. Despite that, her music is recognised alongside some of the big names. According to reports, Tyla is the second female artist to dominate the top 100 charts

X blog page @BuzzingPop shared the news and praised Tyla for reaching such a milestone alongside the All I Want For Christmas hitmaker.

"TYLA joins Mariah Carey as the only female artists to spend at least 100 cumulative weeks on any Billboard songs chart."

Social media erupted with excitement over the news, congratulating Tyla on this massive achievement.

@lil_diamondr gushed:

"That's crazy, they never had a pretty girl from Johannesburg see me now, and that's what they prefer."

@fanofstrawberry asked:

"I don’t see Ayra Starr and Burna Boy breaking these kinds of records? But their Nigerian fandoms told me that they were bigger than Tyla, what happened?"

@AlexBuyinz15124 exclaimed:

"Theee Mariah Carey. Wow GO TYLA!"

@lukia_masilo shared:

"This is huge, congratulations Big Tyla."

@s5qh4in stated:

"Tyla will be a legend in the future, I see it. HUGE!"

@ladidaix was shook:

"Oh WOW, this is major for Tyla! She’s in fantastic company."

@JosefinaOw39156 stated:

"Go Tyla! Taylor is Joining soon with Debut she is at 98 Billboard 200."

@Damian_onX_ gushed:

"100 cumulative weeks next to Mariah Carey on any Billboard chart is genuinely rare company "Water" really had legs nobody expected back when it dropped."

@mer_Sahin_ praised:

"She didn't just enter the charts—she moved in."

@atlii_monare stated:

"One is an actual achievement on the Hot 100 and the other is a Khia achievement on a Khia chart."

Tyla shows love to Babes Wodumo

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gqom singer Babes Wodumo stole many hearts when she graced this year's Red Bull Symphonic, and Tyla's was one of them.

The dancer performed her classic hit, Umngan'wam, featuring her late husband Mampintsha and Danger. At the 2026 Symphonic, there were two headliners, Dlala Thukzin and Sun-El Musician, making this show a unique experience. An excited fan posted a screenshot from Tyla's Instagram stories, and it was a repost from Red Bull's Instagram page, where she was performing.

"Tyla posted Babes Wodumo," the excited fan said.

Source: Briefly News