Christina Milian Meets South African Fans and Learns New Phrase
- The award-winning artist Christina Milian was spotted in Guangzhou, China, with South African fans who taught her a new phrase
- Christina Milian travelled to Guangzhou, China, on 24 June 2026, to source materials, furniture, and lighting for her dream home
- Celebrities like DJ Capital and Andile Ncube commented on the video of the fans meeting the famous musician
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The Love Don't Cost a Thing actress, Christina Milian, travelled to China to buy materials for her house in France. Two fans met with her in Guangzhou and the video they posted on Instagram instantly received much love from fans and celebrities.
Christina Milian learned a South African phrase
One of the fans with the Instagram username @itukubheka (Itu Kubheka) posted a video of herself, her friend, Noluthando Nkwali and Christina Milian chatting in a shop. She captioned the post:
"Highlights from Guangzhou! Meeting and teaching @christinamilian how to prepare for her first trip to South Africa with a phrase that pays - ‘Sharp Fede Magange!’ 😂😎 Thank you Christina."
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Itu Kubheka started the video and said:
"So we're teaching Christina a new phrase."
Christina Milian then repeated the South African slang phrase :
"I love to learn new things. Sharp Fede Magange."
When put together, "Sharp fede magange" roughly translates to "What's up, guys?" or "Everything is cool, homies," or "All good, my friends."
It is a very casual, friendly way to greet a group of friends or acknowledge that everything is going well with the crew.
Public reactions to Christina, the fans and the phrase
Comments from fans and celebrities like DJ Capital flooded the post. Andile Ncube, who made headlines for slamming Bafana, also commented. Here's what they had to say:
@sinezulu
"So cute😍"
Award-winning TV Presenter Zanele Potelwa wrote:
"So Cool ❤️"
Andile Ncube, an award-winning TV & Radio broadcaster, commented:
"Fede Oreng ka love?"
Taking into account Christina's age of 44, @majorrsa wrote:
"She doesn’t age 😮💨"
@ondegabeats complimented Christina Milian's beauty:
"Iyohhhhh 😮😍she's gotten more beautiful 😍"
South African Award winner DJ Capital added to the love by commenting:
"😂🔥"
From Jozi to Ibiza: Tyla vibed with DJ Shimza
In a previous report by Briefly News, Amapiano and global stardom collided as Tyla made a surprise appearance during DJ Shimza’s set at Pacha Ibiza on 18 June 2026.
Superstar Tyla and Shimza got comfy in the DJ booth and turned one of the world’s most iconic clubs into a celebration of South African sound.
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Source: Briefly News
Nicolette Marais (Editor) With more than 17 years writing experience in both creative and media-related platforms, Nicolette has worked in a wide range of industries. In 2023, she finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and was awarded Manager of the Year (2023, 2024, 2025). E-mail: nicolette.marais@briefly.co.za