Amapiano and global stardom collide as Tyla made a surprise appearance during DJ Shimza’s set at Pacha Ibiza on 18 June 2026

Tyla and Shimza turned one of the world’s most iconic clubs into a celebration of South African sound

Videos of Tyla and DJ Shimza performing a remix of Chanel have flooded social media

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A global stage. A hometown connection and a reminder that the culture continues to move. Tyla and South African DJ Shimza received roaring applause for their remix of Chanel in Ibiza.

Just like she promised in her lyrics, Tyla literally went from ‘Jozi to Ibiza’, and it seems life cannot get sweeter.

Tyla and DJ Shimza. Photos: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty) and DJ Shimza (Facebook)

Source: UGC

Tyla and DJ Shimza get comfy in the DJ booth

Grammy-winning superstar Tyla headlined the explosive season finale of Shimza & Co. at the iconic Pacha Ibiza.

She made a surprise appearance on 18 June 2026, delivering a live performance that fused her global Amapiano and Popiano sound with the island's legendary Afro-house nightlife.

Videos of Tyla and DJ Shimza performing a remix of Chanel have flooded social media, and the lovers of the iconic Amapiano drum want more.

Public reactions to Tyla vibing with Shimza

Tyla and Shimza premiered an unreleased, collaborative remix of Chanel that effortlessly married the infectious, slow-burn sensuality of Amapiano with the relentless, four-on-the-floor tempo required to keep an Ibiza mega-club moving. This is what the fans had to say about the performance:

@Yollzz_D wants the song on all platforms:

"Please RELEASE IT @Shimza01 please 🙏🏿 "

@TsekoMoahloli commented:

"SOUTH AFRICA TO THE WORLD! 💖"

@yacinewens complimented the music and performance:

"Amazing!!!! 😍"

@capitangroove wrote:

"It was great guys!" 🎶"

@lady_noxified praised the two South Africans making waves in Ibiza:

"South Africa is so special 🙌too nice!!👌"

Undoubtedly, Amapiano transitioned from underground South African beats to international prominence. The unique sound has captured the attention of Hollywood A-list stars such as Drake, Rihanna, and Cristiano Ronaldo. More recently, Jaden Smith vibed to the Amapiano drum.

Tyla and DJ Shimza performed a remix of the song Chanel in Ibiza on 18 June 2026. Photo: Shimza Ash Raphala

Source: Facebook

What's next for Tyla and DJ Shimza?

With both Tyla and DJ Shimza travelling across Europe, many are hoping that the two will collaborate soon.

Following Tyla's appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremonies, her upcoming schedule includes a performance at Mawazine Festival in Morocco on 21 June 2026.

South African DJ Shimza is on a massive global and domestic tour, with upcoming headline shows in Europe and North America this summer, followed by his signature "Shimza & Friends" event in Durban.

Tyla claps back at claims that she flirted with Future

While on the topic of the South African superstar, Briefly News reported that Tyla finally broke her silence after she was accused of flirting with the famous rapper Future during their performance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.

The singer offered a cheeky clapback to the rumours and instantly shut down the speculations, a move that left her thousands of fans across social media roaring with laughter.

Source: Briefly News