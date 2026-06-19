Jaden Smith showcased his unique dance moves to Amapiano at a Christian Louboutin event in Paris

The viral videos demonstrate the global appeal and influence of Amapiano music among celebrities

Other stars like Drake and Rihanna also embraced Amapiano, highlighting its worldwide popularity

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It's a fact. The world loves Amapiano.

In 2023, Rihanna casually dropped in an interview that her song of the year was Tyler ICU's monster hit Mnike. Now, another famous face has joined the groove train, and this time it's none other than Jaden Smith.

"My mind is blown.": Jaden Smith vibes to Amapiano in Paris. Photos: @Jaden Smith

Source: Facebook

Jaden Smith vibes to Amapiano

The actor, artist, and fashion icon was recently spotted at a Christian Louboutin event in Paris, putting on a surprising dance display to Amapiano hits.

On 17 June 2026, an Instagram user by the name of etek_notions posted three videos of Jaden Smith dancing, and the videos went viral overnight.

In another video posted earlier on the same date of 17 June 2026, Jaden Smith, who is the Creative Director for Christian Louboutin Men's, walks at the same location and says:

"My mind is blown. This is the best day of my life!"

Reactions to Jaden vibing to Amapiano

Online audiences absolutely ate it up as Jaden Smith vibed to the Amapiano verse by Burna Boy on Tshwala Bam.

@ashboy.x encouraged the music by writing:

"Amapiano To The World 🇿🇦🎶"

@jivannigriffin complimented Jaden Smith's dance moves by commenting:

"He got the South African rhythm in him ❤️🔥"

boogy_maboi said Jaden should visit South Africa:

"@c.syresmith it’s time for you to come experience South African groove at home ✨🇿🇦"

Jaden Smith, the son of Will Smith. Photos: @Jaden Smith

Source: Facebook

Amapiano around the world

Beyond Rihanna and Jaden Smith, here are some other massive global stars who have been publicly vibing to, dancing to, or hopping on Amapiano tracks:

Drake: He has been a vocal fan of the genre. He practically helped launch DJ Uncle Waffles into the global stage by showing her love on Instagram, and he even tapped South African producer Kelvin Momo to co-produce a track for him.

He has been a vocal fan of the genre. He practically helped launch DJ Uncle Waffles into the global stage by showing her love on Instagram, and he even tapped South African producer Kelvin Momo to co-produce a track for him. Alicia Keys: She has posted multiple videos on her socials, casually chilling and head-bopping to pure Amapiano beats.

She has posted multiple videos on her socials, casually chilling and head-bopping to pure Amapiano beats. Cristiano Ronaldo: CR7 almost broke the internet when he posted a video on TikTok and Instagram of himself and his kids doing the dance routine to Costa Titch's Amapiano-infused smash hit Big Flexa.

CR7 almost broke the internet when he posted a video on TikTok and Instagram of himself and his kids doing the dance routine to Costa Titch's Amapiano-infused smash hit Lewis Hamilton: The 7-time Formula 1 World Champion is frequently seen playing Amapiano in his paddock before races and posting clips on his Instagram stories, listening to Kelvin Momo and Kabza De Small.

Amapiano has gone from a South African underground sound to the ultimate international cheat code for getting people moving.

Mzansi's energy is infectious, and it's clear the global community is eager to get in on the groove.

Jaden Smith at a Psychedelic Science conference

In other news about Jaden Smith, Briefly News reported that Jaden made claims that his mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, is the one who introduced the family to psychedelics.

Young Smith dropped the bomb at a Psychedelic Science conference. He said that Jada introduced the whole family, which includes his superstar dad, Will Smith, and sister Willow.

Source: Briefly News