Cape Town fans completely lost it after one big Bafana moment turned the whole vibe upside down

Rexona pulled through with a fan experience that had supporters showing up in full force for the boys

Mzansi flooded social media with pride as some reactions stood out more than others

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Cape Town couldn't hold back their emotions after Bafana scored. Image: @rexona and Lars Baron/Getty Images

Source: Instagram

A Cape Town viewing party celebrated Bafana Bafana’s goal in true South African spirit, with fans sharing their pride and joy.

Rexona hosted its official Matchday 2 watch party at the V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre in Cape Town, where the key moment was captured. An Instagram video posted on 18 June 2026 shows the crowd erupting as Mokoena scored, before breaking into song in unison. The crowd can be heard chanting:

"Siyaya!"

Rexona is a proud sponsor of FIFA. Image: Luke Hales

Source: Getty Images

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Rexona steps up for Mzansi

Rexona is proud to stand behind South Africa’s Bafana Bafana, Banyana Banyana, and the world’s biggest game as an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026. As part of its support for local football, the brand recently hosted a free fan event to rally behind Bafana Bafana ahead of their clash against Czechia on 18 June 2026.

Previously known as Shield, one of South Africa’s leading deodorant brands, still offers up to 72-hour protection against sweat and odour through its Body Heat Activated technology, designed to work with your body as you move.

Rexona is strengthening its place in South African culture and sport through its sponsorship of both national football teams, helping fans and players during high-pressure moments.

View the Instagram video below:

South Africans felt their joy

Mzansi celebrated with the Cape Town crowd and noted how certain people's joy stood out more than others. This is what Mzansi had to say on Rexona's page:

austriameetssouthafrica said:

"We WON the World Cup, guys💃🏽🤣"

khanyeesa commented:

"We needed that one goal shame, for our souls at least 😂❤️ they really tried😂🫰🏾"

sellooane wrote:

"Check on the guy who jumped the gate hleng 😂🤍"

miss_zes added:

"I’d want to be South African too if I wasn’t one 🙌🔥👏. Just look at that!"

And jasonrapheal87 said:

"Celebrate! Is reg! Italy didn't even qualify, and here we are. We have every right to be proud. F*** these haters. These are our boys, and they stole mt heart tonight. Something changed tonight. Every World Cup has a Cinderella story, WHY NOT US! 🇿🇦 🇿🇦 🇿🇦"

More Briefly News Stories on Bafana Bafana

A South African woman on an Australian podcast explained that Bafana Bafana represents more than just football, describing it as a symbol of national pride, unity, and cultural identity for South Africans.

Mzansi social media users were left surprised after seeing South Korea’s national team preparing intensely for their clash against Bafana Bafana, with many reacting to the level of focus and professionalism shown ahead of the match.

A man had Mzansi laughing after jokingly comparing Bafana Bafana’s painful defeat to the “five stages of grief,” capturing the emotional rollercoaster many fans felt after the loss.

Source: Briefly News