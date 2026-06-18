Five prominent South African figures have been celebrated as national heroes in a viral social media tribute that has generated massive engagement online. Shared on 15 June 2026, the upload spotlighted KZN Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, and ActionSA mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo. Bhinca Nation leader Ngizwe Mchunu and civil rights leader Phakelumthakathi Ndabandaba completed the list, which described the group as the ultimate voice for everyday citizens.

A viral social media post has highlighted five prominent figures as defenders of South Africans. Image: @Ndaba_2025 - @Sunflowerreal

Source: Twitter

The online poster explicitly stated that these individuals constantly stand with South African citizens and fight on their behalf. The nation reportedly acknowledges these figures and deeply appreciates their shared mission to protect South Africans in different ways.

Viral post inspires widespread provincial pride

TikTok user @theemrsnani’s post went viral across networks, drawing thousands of views and overwhelming agreement from supportive viewers. This wave of public admiration also sparked a deeper appreciation for regional leadership.

See the TikTok post below:

Social media users noted that all the people on the list were Zulus and, out of respect, bowed to the province for raising fearless leaders.

User @Lungyh said:

"Tembisa, we are being represented by Xolani."

User @meladiJeanette Mphahlele added:

"Zulus, we as baPedi (the Pedis) respect you."

User @estherkhoza4 shared:

"Our very own Big 5💯."

User @Mogale Wa Hlabirwa said:

"I am learning Zulu so that I can move to KwaZulu-Natal. I'm proud of Zulus 🥰."

User @molatelo leshilo commented:

"May God be with you, protect and defend you in the mighty name of Jesus, Amen 🙏 🙌."

User @Bee shared:

"We South Africans salute you. God bless you."

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Source: Briefly News