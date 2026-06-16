A South African woman appeared on an Australian World Cup podcast and explained the meaning behind the name Bafana Bafana for the hosts

Bafana Bafana is a phrase that translates to "boys, boys" and is used as a hype chant for the South African football team

The clip got people talking, with some finding the explanation hilarious and others jumping in with their own takes on the name

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A South African woman wearing a scarf with the SA flag pattern on it. Images: @cupfeverau

Source: Instagram

A South African football fan gave Australian podcast hosts a quick Zulu lesson. The clip was posted by @cupfeverau, on their Instagram page dedicated to the FIFA World Cup 2026 on 14 June 2026.

During the interview, a South African woman was asked about the name Bafana Bafana. She explained that it's a Zulu word and that it roughly translates to "the boys, the boys." She mentioned that it was like a hype phrase, like saying "oh, it's the boys!"

One of the hosts then asked if fans chant "Bafana Bafana" at games, and she confirmed they do, saying it just rolls off the tongue and feels very supportive.

What does Bafana Bafana mean?

Bafana Bafana is the nickname for South Africa's national men's football team. The name comes from Zulu and means "boys, boys." It was suggested by a journalist after the team returned to international football in 1992. The name stuck and quickly became part of the national identity.

The women's team followed the same tradition with their name, Banyana Banyana, meaning "girls, girls." Both names have become symbols of South African football culture and national pride.

Bafana Bafana at the 2026 World Cup

South Africa is part of Group A at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The team has been drawing attention both on and off the pitch, despite the recent loss to Mexico.

Moments like this one, where a fan schools international hosts on what Bafana Bafana means, have only added to the excitement around the team's 2026 World Cup journey.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

Netizens debate the Bafana Bafana name

The comments section on the clip of the Instagram page had plenty of personality, questions and explanations:

@doktornone said:

"Boy boy sounds like an order, not a chant."

@katiecarrot007 wrote:

"Loving that the diary is back! 😂😂"

@shezithabani wrote:

"🙌🔥 yeah go Boys 😅✌🏿🇿🇦"

@sideroomblogs said:

"NZ plays on Tuesday, I hope we see the return of Kiwi TV to mark this."

@dannyrob pointed out:

"Interestingly, there's a grammatical reason for saying the word twice more than just repetition."

@sharadhpadayachi said:

"It's a transition from boy to man."

@die_henktait23 added:

"Great diversity in the Bafana team."

Australian podcasters. Images: @cupfeverau

Source: Instagram

More on Bafana Bafana

Briefly News recently reported on a woman's reaction to South Korea's intense training ahead of their Group A match against Bafana Bafana.

recently reported on a woman's reaction to South Korea's intense training ahead of their Group A match against Bafana Bafana. A local comedian had South Africa in stitches after releasing a parody skit about Bafana Bafana's 2-0 loss.

Teko Modise sparked a heated debate after questioning why influencers were sent to the FIFA World Cup instead of Bafana Bafana legends who could have offered real support to the team.

Source: Briefly News