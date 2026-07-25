Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown changed his plea to guilty at London's Southwark Crown Court

Brown admitted to affray over a 2023 altercation at a popular nightclub, where a victim was struck with a glass bottle and assaulted

In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dropped the more serious charges; Brown was freed on bail and faces sentencing

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Chris Brown pleaded guilty to affray in his 2023 assault case. Image: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Grammy-winning R&B star Chris Brown entered a guilty plea to affray on Friday, 24 July 2026, at London's Southwark Crown Court, bringing a years-long legal saga over a violent nightclub brawl closer to a resolution. The 37-year-old American singer had previously contested far more serious charges stemming from an incident at the exclusive Tape nightclub in Mayfair back in February 2023.

Brown's vocal coach and close friend, Omololu Akinlolu, also pleaded guilty to affray during the same hearing. The pair had originally been scheduled to face trial in October.

What happened at the Tape Nightclub?

Prosecutors alleged that Brown struck music producer Abraham Diaw on the head twice with a glass bottle during a confrontation inside the packed Mayfair venue. Despite Brown initially denying the attack, the Crown Prosecution Service maintained that the entire incident had been captured on surveillance camera in front of a crowded audience.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Senior prosecutor Claire Campbell addressed the media following the guilty plea, describing the assault in stark terms:

"This was a vicious and unprovoked attack by Brown and Akinlolu in a crowded nightclub where Brown used a glass bottle as a weapon to strike the victim's head twice."

This kind of violence is entirely unacceptable, and the Crown Prosecution Service will work tirelessly, with the police and partners across the criminal justice system, to pursue cases like this and prove that no one is above the law."

Chris Brown is due to be sentenced on 26 October 2026. Image: Brook Mitchell / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Charges dropped, sentencing ahead

As part of the agreement reached in court, prosecutors withdrew the original charges of assault, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, and possession of an offensive weapon, all of which carry heavier potential penalties than the affray charge Brown admitted to.

Brown had previously been released on bail set at £5 million (approximately $6.75 million), conditions that permitted him to tour across Europe and North America during the summer. He was again granted bail following Friday's hearing and is due to be sentenced on 26 October 2026. The affray charge carries a maximum custodial term of three years.

Chris Brown ordered to pay former housekeeper

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Chris Brown's legal battle with his former housekeeper.

The singer was ordered to pay millions after his housekeeper was viciously attacked by his dog at his home.

Source: Briefly News