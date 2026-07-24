29-year-old Saudi prince was discovered unresponsive on a bathroom floor at a luxury London hotel in November 2025

• An inquest in the UK determined that Prince Abdullah bin Fahad died from a deadly mixture

CCTV footage captured the prince's final hours at the Kensington Marriott Hotel before he was found by a cleaner

A 29-year-old Saudi prince died alone in a London hotel bathroom after consuming a lethal mix of alcohol, drugs and prescription medication. Prince Abdullah bin Fahad bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Jalawi Al Saud was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor of his room at the Marriott Hotel in Kensington on 25 November 2025.

Saudi Prince Abdullah bin Fahad bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Jalawi al Saud's death was accidental. Image: LeoPatrizi / Getty Images

Source: UGC

A hotel cleaner discovered him after entering the locked room. Paramedics responded but were unable to revive him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inquest on Saudi Prince's death

According to Kenya's Tuko, the UK inquest concluded that the prince's death was a result of misadventure, meaning there was no indication he intended to die. The fatal combination of substances he consumed proved overwhelming, though none of the individual items (including recreational substances) alone may have been enough to cause his death.

CCTV footage from the hotel captured his movements in the hours leading up to his death, offering investigators a clearer picture of his final night. The footage formed part of the evidence reviewed during the inquest proceedings.

Prince Abdullah's death was accidental, and there were no indications of foul play. Image: Pietro Jeng

Source: UGC

Royal life lost

Prince Abdullah was a member of the Saudi royal family, connected through the Al Saud lineage. He was just 29 years old at the time of his death. His passing at one of London's upmarket hotels drew significant attention given both his age and his background.

The Marriott Hotel in Kensington is a well-known five-star property in one of London's most exclusive neighbourhoods, frequently used by international dignitaries and high-profile visitors.

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Source: Briefly News