Bodycam footage captured Real Housewives of Pretoria star Mel Viljoen being questioned by a Florida detective after the couple's arrest for alleged shoplifting

During the interrogation, Mel repeatedly deflected the detective's questions while insisting her husband, Peet, had no knowledge of the alleged scheme

Now back in South Africa, the Viljoens are facing a massive legal storm, with Peet at the centre of a multi-million-rand property fraud scandal

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Leaked bodycam footage showed Mel Viljoen claiming her husband, Peet, had no involvement in the US shoplifting saga. Image: BuzzLifenews

Source: Twitter

Bodycam footage from a Florida police interrogation has put Real Housewives of Pretoria star Mel Viljoen squarely in the spotlight, showing her facing tough questions from a detective following her arrest alongside husband Peet Viljoen for alleged shoplifting at a Boca Raton supermarket.

In the footage, broadcast by eNCA on 14 July 2026, Mel is seated across from a female detective in a soundproofed interrogation room, a bottle of water on the table between them. The detective walked her through surveillance evidence allegedly showing the couple scanning a low-cost seasoning or gravy packet at self-checkout instead of paying full price for items such as San Pellegrino sparkling water, worth $23.99 (R384,51).

"I don't understand what you're referring to," Mel told the detective when pressed to explain the alleged scheme. When asked about cheaper items being scanned in place of pricier groceries, she closed her eyes and replied, "I'm not sure what you're asking."

Mel Viljoen took the fall for the shoplifting scandal, saying Peet had no involvement. Images: PhilMphela, BuzzLifenews

Source: Twitter

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Mel shields Peet during questioning

Throughout the session, Mel worked to distance her husband from the alleged wrongdoing. After the detective pointed out that both Mel and Peet appeared on surveillance footage, Mel interjected: "It was me shopping. It wasn't my husband."

When told that Peet had allegedly walked out of the store with groceries on occasions when the self-checkout failed, she said, "Oh, shame. He didn't know. He thought I was shopping."

The detective alleged that the couple had left the store on multiple visits with large trolleys of groceries for around $50 (roughly R818), far below the actual retail value.

Peet's role became a focal point, with the detective questioning why he would exit without confirming payment had been made. Mel's answers remained largely evasive. "He probably thought it was paid for," and, when pressed further, "It's an interesting question. I'm not sure."

Weeks later, the disbarred lawyer chose to throw his own wife under the bus, stating in court that he had nothing to do with the shoplifting saga and claiming it was all Mel's doing.

Watch Mel Viljoen's interrogation below.

Mel Viljoen launches another donations campaign

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mel Viljoen's latest fundraising campaign in support of her husband.

After having the first one shut down, the businesswoman proved her resilience by launching another one with hopes of raising money for Peet's legal fees.

Source: Briefly News