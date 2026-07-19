A resurfaced video from Izingane Zesthembu showed Vuyokazi Nciweni awkwardly presenting her then-boyfriend Mpumelelo Mseleku with a positive pregnancy test

Having been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, online users revisited her past in order to nitpick on her romantic relationships

Viewers felt for Vuyokazi after she later left the polygamous relationship and raised her children as a single parent, with many urging her to heal before jumping into another relationship

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A video of Vuyokazi Nciweni revealing to Mpumelelo Mseleku that she's pregnant resurfaced online. Images: vuyokazi_nciweni, sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

A throwback clip from Izingane Zesthembu has resurfaced online, and it has Mzansi in their feelings. The video captures the emotional moment Vuyokazi Nciweni broke the news of her pregnancy to her then-partner, Mpumelelo "Sbindi" Mseleku, and the reactions have been pouring in ever since.

Shot during her time on the reality TV show, the clip, which surfaced on 18 July 2026, shows Vuyokazi standing outside a van with Sbindi, nervously handing him a pregnancy test that confirmed she was three weeks along. His expression said it all, a mix of shock and uncertainty flickered across his face as she walked him through what the "3+" reading meant.

In her diary confessional, Vuyokazi admitted she had not been feeling herself for a while and decided to take the test, quietly hoping the result would come back negative.

The scene then cut to Sbindi's own diary session, where things got even more telling. A director's voice could be heard off-camera, clearly taken aback: "Wow, number three?" Sbindi offered little more than a soft "Hm" in response, making it clear he had no intention of unpacking what another pregnancy meant for his household.

At the time, Sbindi was in a polygamous relationship with both Vuyokazi and Tirelo Kale. Vuyokazi eventually walked away from the arrangement in mid-2024, saying the dynamic had grown too toxic to remain in.

Though their split was reportedly messy, Briefly News understands the two have since made peace, with Vuyokazi putting their children's wellbeing at the centre of their co-parenting approach.

Watch Vuyokazi and Mpumelelo's video below.

Mzansi reacts to the video

The video struck a nerve with viewers, many of whom felt Vuyokazi deserved far better than what she endured.

potterthedj06 said:

"Starting over after investing so much of yourself is incredibly difficult. I hope she finds peace and happiness on her own terms, whatever that looks like."

remo_neetswe recalled:

"She also mentioned in a video that she gained weight so that she could be this guy's type. Yoh."

SiyaMagwaza pitied Vuyokazi Nciweni:

"Eish, this is truly sad. We plan, and God decides. I wish her all the best in future. No one deserves what she's going through."

Not everyone extended sympathy without conditions, though. A portion of viewers turned their attention to Vuyokazi's choices since leaving the Mseleku home, pointing to her widely discussed scandal involving Thendo Zonzo and her controversial romance with Chef Xolani Sabelo. Several online users urged her to take time to heal before committing to another relationship, warning that moving too quickly could lead to further heartbreak.

Fans and critics revisited Vuyokazi Nciweni's often dramatic romantic life, convinced she was unlucky in love. Images: vuyokazi_nciweni, sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

Thendo Zonzo shows off his main girlfriend

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Thendo Zonzo showing off his girlfriend after being exposed for kissing Vuyokazi Mciweni.

Followers and critics slammed his attempts at damage control, calling him out for only posting his "main" after the scandal went viral.

Source: Briefly News