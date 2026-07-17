Musa Mseleku shared a photo of two of his five wives, Thobile "MaKhumalo" and Mbali "MaNgwabe," alongside a loving caption

Despite the tension within his household, the famous polygamist showed on social media that he is still proud of his wives and family

Fans flooded the comment section with cheeky reactions, pointing out that MaNgwabe had previously criticised his social media habits

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Musa Mseleku gushed over his wives, Thobile "MaKhumalo" and Mbali "MaNgwabe," in a viral post. Images: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Polygamist and reality TV star Musa Mseleku is keeping his wives in the spotlight, but not everyone is buying the gesture. On 17 July 2026, he posted a photo of Thobile "MaKhumalo" and Mbali "MaNgwabe" standing alongside KZN MEC of Social Development, Ms Mbali Cynthia Shinga, writing: "My two beautiful wives with the MEC of Social Development in KZN."

The snap caught attention not just for the meeting itself, but for what it represents, given the well-documented turbulence inside the Mseleku household.

Viewers of Uthando Nesthembu will know that things between Musa and his wives, particularly MaKhumalo, have been strained for some time. The cracks deepened after Musa made remarks about his wife's fertility, a wound that has not fully healed since the show concluded.

Despite the tension in his household, Musa Mseleku proudly showed his wives off. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

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The strain reached a very public low point when his wives and most of his children gave his birthday a miss, leaving him to celebrate the occasion on his own.

Despite the cold shoulder, Musa has continued posting his wives on Instagram, showering them with warm words even when the affection does not appear to be returned.

The controversial polygamist recently sparked massive outrage after claiming single mothers should be grateful to any man who chooses to marry them and accept their children. Social media pointed out that his remarks were insensitive to MaNgwabe, who already had a son before their marriage.

See Musa Mseleku's post below.

Fans react to Musa Mseleku's post

The comment section on his latest upload did not disappoint, with followers weighing in with their usual mix of humour and side-eyes.

cindyzharold joked:

"We know that Mbali doesn't even know that she's posted on Instagram."

lynette______ said:

"Those are beautiful words, sir. But Mbali has already said that you are too active on social media."

pumsnxumalo was impressed:

"At least there's a huge difference in your captions."

Musa Mseleku faces backlash for posting Mpilo

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Musa Mseleku posting his daughter, Mpilo, on social media.

His followers and fans of his reality show were not impressed by his gesture and touching message, accusing him of attempting to do damage control.

Source: Briefly News