Kwaito legend and pastor Kabelo Mabalane announced his return to music on social media, sharing studio footage after an 11-year absence

The video features artists Khaya Mthethwa and JazziQ alongside an orchestra and gospel singers, hinting at a bold new sound

Industry peers, including Bouga Luv's wife, Gail Mabalane, reacted with excitement to the long-awaited comeback announcement

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Kabelo Mabalane announced his official return to music. Image: kabelomabalane

Source: Instagram

After more than a decade away from the recording studio, Kabelo Mabalane is officially making his comeback. The kwaito legend and ordained pastor shared the news on Instagram on 15 July 2026, posting footage of himself deep in studio sessions alongside musicians Khaya Mthethwa and JazziQ, with an orchestra and gospel singers visible in the clip, pointing to a sound that draws from multiple musical worlds. Even his daughter Zoe is seen behind a mic.

Speaking over the video, Mabalane addressed why music never truly left him, even as his focus shifted to ministry.

"While the Word took centre stage, the music was being prepared in the wings because timing is everything. 11 years later, and it finally feels like the right time. I'm back with new music, a new perspective, and the same passion that started it all. Thank you to everyone who kept asking, waited and believed. Soon you'll be able to press play."

The news carries a deep sense of nostalgia for many South Africans. Mabalane's journey to stardom began with the kwaito trio TKZee, which he formed with Zwai Bala and the late Tokollo "Magesh" Tshabalala. Thanks to chart-topping, record-breaking tracks like the legendary football anthem Shibobo, Mabalane quickly became an iconic figure in Mzansi pop culture.

His solo career proved equally impressive, with his debut album Everybody Watching producing the hit Pantsula 4 Life, followed by fan favourites like Dubula and Love Me or Leave Me Alone. He collected multiple awards during this run, cementing his status as one of kwaito's defining voices.

Watch Kabelo Mabalane's video below.

From addiction and recovery to the pulpit

His journey away from music was not a simple one. Mabalane battled drug addiction during what he has described as one of the hardest periods of his life, and his recovery gradually shaped a more reflective artistic voice before he stepped away from the industry altogether. In 2019, he accepted his calling and was ordained as a pastor, committing himself to faith, family and community wellness work.

Now, with that foundation firmly in place, he appears ready to bring both sides of himself into the studio. The announcement quickly drew warm reactions from those close to him.

His wife, actress Gail Mabalane, simply wrote:

"Here we go!"

Businessman and boxer Phumlani Njilo responded:

"FINALLY! Jesus gents are up!"

Producer and rapper Yanga Chief posted:

"Already worth the wait."

don__design added:

"Sounding like a classic already."

Social media celebrated Kabelo Mabalane's comeback. Image: kabelomabalane

Source: Instagram

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