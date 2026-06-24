Legendary filmmaker and comedian Leon Schuster has officially stepped back into the spotlight, releasing a rugby anthem just in time for the Rugby World Cup

The track is a heartfelt tribute to Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus, praising his unorthodox brilliance for leading the squad to greatness

Schuster’s musical comeback follows a gruelling period of health setbacks, including several major back surgeries that left him bedridden

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Leon Schuster dedicated an epic song to Rassie Erasmus. Images: Unruly_News/ Twitter, Matt Roberts/Getty Images

Source: UGC

After a difficult, painful hiatus due to deteriorating health, iconic comedian and filmmaker Leon Schuster is officially claiming his life back, and he is doing it the best way he knows how. The 75-year-old industry veteran has made a triumphant return to the spotlight, dropping a brand-new rugby anthem just in time to fuel the country's Rugby World Cup fever.

On 20 June 2026, the Mr Bones star sent social media into a frenzy by releasing the official music video for his latest single, Miljoene Hande vir Rassie, which was released the previous day. Dedicated entirely to Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus, the track is everything fans have come to love about Schuster's signature sports anthems, featuring catchy lyrics and hilarious visuals.

Taking advantage of the wave of AI-generated music videos, Schuster's accompanying visuals show packed stadium stands with screaming fans and the infamous Springboks "Bomb Squad" gearing up for absolute warfare.

The music video also sees AI-generated Schuster and Rassie sharing a beer and a braai as the filmmaker proudly sings "Rassie die koning van die Bomb Squad" in the track.

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Leon Schuster released his first musical offering in a while, 'Miljoene Hande vir Rassie,' dedicated to Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus. Image: Leon Schuster Music

Source: Facebook

This not being his first musical offering; the Mama Jack star previously united the nation with his sports anthems Hier Kom Die Bokke and 2023's Bokmasjien, proving his love and pure respect for the Boks and their legendary coach.

Taking to his official Facebook music page, the comedian proudly and enthusiastically promoted his new song.

"Hierdie is vir jou Rassie en @bokrugby!"

This musical comeback is a massive victory for the star, who has spent recent years battling chronic back pain and severely limited mobility following a horrific injury sustained on a movie set. The devastating setback forced the Oh Schucks, I’m Gatvol actor to undergo four intense surgeries and endure agonisingly long, bedridden recoveries. He also discussed his battle with depression and loneliness.

Despite the physical toll, the legendary storyteller has proved that his creative spark is as bright as ever.

Watch Leon Schuster's music video below.

South Africans show love to Leon Schuster

Relieved to see Leon Schuster in better health, fans flooded their timelines to celebrate the comedian's new release. Read some of the comments below.

theuns-robertpretorius8331 said:

"No one makes a rugby song like Leon. Always in great energy."

gs6205 wrote:

"Leon Schuster is South Africa's national treasure."

johannblignaut-b4c was happy:

"Nice to see Leon back. Nice song."

Juiced10111 wrote:

"There is and will be only one Leon Schuster. Happy Father's Day, Leon. I wish I could take away all your discomfort and pain. All I have for you are words."

Unathi Nkayi marks her comeback

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Unathi Nkayi announcing her official return to music after a lengthy break.

She revealed that she had plenty of music in store for her fans, who could barely contain their excitement at her epic return.

Source: Briefly News