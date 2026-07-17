A video of Connie Ferguson dancing with her friends surfaced online and immediately ignited a debate online about the actress' looks

The legendary Generations star rocked her natural grey hair in the clip, prompting fans to say she was finally looking her age

While some admired her fitness commitment, others argued that there is absolutely no shame in ageing gracefully

Mzansi said Connie Ferguson is starting to look her age. Image: connie_ferguson

Source: UGC

A gym video of Connie Ferguson has set social media alight, with many fans agreeing for the first time that the television icon is starting to look her age. The clip, which surfaced online on 12 July 2026, shows the beloved Generations actress dancing alongside two other women in the middle of a workout session, her natural grey hair on full display.

The footage, which showed the actress performing another traditional Setswana dance, arrived shortly after she marked her 56th birthday, and it sparked a wave of commentary that was notably different from what she usually receives online.

For years, admirers have gushed over how Ferguson's dedication to fitness and an active lifestyle made her appear far younger than her actual age. However, the sight of her fully grey, uncoloured hair in the gym video shifted that conversation. X (formerly Twitter) troll ChrisExcel102 felt it was the first time her appearance genuinely reflected where she is in life.

"She’s looking exactly her age."

Fans praised her for embracing her natural look without reaching for hair dye or cosmetic procedures despite the constant pressures of the entertainment industry.

Watch Connie Ferguson's video below.

Mzansi Weighs in on Connie Ferguson's video

The reactions online were largely warm, with many arguing that there was nothing wrong with ageing. Here is what people had to say:

I_am_Bucie said:

"And she's perfectly okay with it, hence why she's not doing any cosmetic work."

luyanda25x wrote: "

She is not colouring her hair, so I think she has no intention of looking younger. Just feeling like it and being healthy, something you will never work towards."

teffo_ME argued:

"Most people who exercise don't do it to look younger, bathong. Connie is not trying to look young; she didn't even change her hair colour or dress inappropriately to try to look younger. This poor woman is just keeping active and fit, that's all."

The general mood online leaned towards celebration rather than criticism. Many noted that there is no contradiction between looking one's age and looking good, and that Ferguson's consistent presence at the gym at 56 is something worth admiring on its own terms.

Fans said there was nothing wrong with looking your age, defending Connie Ferguson against the criticism. Image: connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Connie Ferguson remembers her late husband

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Connie Ferguson's interview, where she spoke about losing her late husband, Shona Ferguson.

The veteran actress opened up about the difficulties of having to move on and live life without him.

Source: Briefly News