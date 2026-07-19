Thando Thabethe's interview with former Channel O host Nonhle Thema on 947 Drive has gone viral

Nonhle Thema made bold claims during the chat, including that she introduced Twitter to South Africans

Mzansi was left in stitches after close-up shots of Thando's reactions during the interview went viral on X

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Thando Thabethe’s facial expressions during Nonhle Thema’s interview have SA floored. Image: thandothabethe, engineeryl

Source: Instagram

Radio and TV personality Thando Thabethe had SA floored following her 947 Drive interview with former Channel O presenter Nonhle Thema. While some people were amused by Thando's composure on air, many noticed how her face told a completely different story.

Close-up shots of her expressions during a live 947 Drive interview with former Channel O presenter Nonhle Thema, which aired on 18 July 2026, went viral on X. These left many people in absolute stitches.

A post by @TheRealMotase, featuring four still images of Thando taken at the 947 studio, captured her barely concealed reactions throughout the conversation, and the internet ran with it.

Nonhle's claims go viral

During the interview, Nonhle made several eyebrow-raising claims, including that she was among the first Black families to move into the upscale Bryanston neighbourhood back in 1990, and that she personally introduced Twitter to South Africans. She also appeared to sidestep some of Thando's questions entirely, at one point answering a question about how she was discovered by saying she had simply manifested it.

Mzansi amused by Thando

The viral images sparked a mix of reactions online, with many viewers impressed by how Thando held it together at all. Some spoke about Nonhle's surprising downfall.

@sphelele02xoxo saw the funny side: "Oh, she was actually chewing that laugh 😭😭😭"

@_FentseM had a creative suggestion: "I need Thando's reactions as WhatsApp stickers 😭"

@Miss_Buthelezi_ joked: "I really wish I knew @Thando_Thabethe personally so she can give me her thoughts after the interview 😭😭😭🤞🤞"

@siphe_basi admitted: "I wish I could lock in like this. 😭😭😭😭"

@DumayiJoy gave Thando her flowers: "My girl held it together, ok!"

Other people got deep: @Lulubelle2255 had a different take on Thando's behaviour: "To be honest, I found Thando to be patronising during this interview. Being a good host means being impartial…I could see that her facial expressions were clowning Nonhle throughout the interaction. Iykyk."

@NingiX was far less patient with the interview itself: "I couldn't finish the interview. Nonhle is not ok. She'd ask her one thing, Nonhle answers something else. Thando is a professional; she held that interview together. I would have been so bored. She asked her about how she was discovered, and the girl answers she manifested it."

Thando Thabethe’s interview at 947 sparked mixed reactions. Image: thandothabethe

Source: Instagram

Nonhle posts throwback of parents

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nonhle Thema remembered her parents on Instagram, namely, Cynthia Shange, who passed away at 76 and her father, Derrick Thema.

Thema's posts showed them in their younger years and a poignant caption which stole hearts.

Source: Briefly News