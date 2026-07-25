BlackFerns Netball Club announced the passing of former player Keisha Samuels in an emotional tribute post on 25 July 2026

The club extended condolences to Keisha's mother, her two sisters who play in the club's junior ranks, and her cousins

No official cause of death was shared, leaving supporters heartbroken and asking what happened

BlackFerns Netball Club shared the heartbreaking news on 25 July 2026 that former player Keisha Samuels had passed away. The club paid tribute to her in a deeply personal Facebook post, describing her as a beloved member of their family whose presence was felt both on and off the court.

The Blackferns netball team is heartbroken by the death of an ex-player. Image: Patrick Case

Source: UGC

No cause of death was disclosed by the club. The announcement left many followers stunned, with several asking in the comments what had happened to the young player.

Keisha's sisters play for BlackFerns

What made the loss even more tender was the connection that remains within the club. Keisha's younger sisters, Bilqueeche Samuels of the U11 squad and Liaana Samuels of the U15 squad, are both active members of the BlackFerns family. Her cousins Skylar and Jamie, also part of the U15 setup, share the same community she once belonged to.

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The club addressed the family directly in its tribute:

"We send our deepest condolences to her mother and family, to her sisters Bilqueeche Samuels U11 and Liaana Samuels U15, and to cousins Skylar and Jamie U15."

They closed their message with a line that captured the bond between a club and its players: "Rest in peace, Keisha. Once part of us, always part of us." Read the Blackferns Netball Club's tribute to Keisha Samuels below

Black Ferns community expresses condolences

The post drew an outpouring of grief from the community:

Travina Leigh Oliver wrote:

"My sincere condolences to the family 😢 you are in our prayers 🙏"

Washiela Adams said:

"Condolences to the family of the late Keisha, you gone but not forgotten, heaven has gained an angel, that's what you are 😭"

Fieka Abrahams wrote:

"Rest in peace Keisha 😭💔"

Priscilla Van Der Heever said:

"My sincere condolences to the bereaved family 🙏"

Shehaam Ishmail added:

"R.I.P. Condolences to the family"

Zeta Adams wrote:

"She will be missed 🕊😭"

Other Briefly News stories about loss

The tragic passing of Lethu Ngomane, a 13-year-old Grade 7 learner from Laerskool Rachel de Beer, left his school community devastated.

Josh Bilton's untimely passing affected the Northwood School community in Durban, leading to an outpouring of grief and tributes.

Anna Ncobile Mkhabela, a Grade 9 student at Curro Secunda's passing, left the Nelspruit school community in mourning.

Source: Briefly News