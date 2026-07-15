Laerskool Rachel de Beer announced the passing of Grade 7 learner Lethu Ngomane on 14 July 2026

A Neighbouring school in Pretoria, Laerskool Voortrekker Eeufees, shared a tribute post honouring Lethu's gentle nature and warm smile

The school community and South Africans online sent an outpouring of condolences to Lethu's family following his passing just before heading to high school

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Laerskool Rachel de Beer is mourning the loss of one of its own. Grade 7 learner Lethu Ngomane passed away at only 13 years old, leaving his school community heartbroken.

A Primary school in Pretoria, Laerskool Rachel de Beer, loses one of its learners. Image: Ron Lach

Source: UGC

On 14 July 2026, neighbouring school Laerskool Voortrekker Eeufees shared a memorial tribute on Facebook, extending condolences to the Rachel de Beer community. The post described Lethu as a boy who touched lives through his kindness, gentle nature and caring heart. His warm smile and respectful manner were the qualities those around him remembered most. He was left with a few months in primary school before starting Grade 8 in 2027.

2 schools united in grief

The gesture from Laerskool Voortrekker Eeufees reflected a sense of community that extended beyond school gates. Their post acknowledged the pain felt by Lethu's family, classmates and teachers, and called on those around them to be a source of comfort and strength.

The memorial announcement spread quickly across social media, drawing an outpouring of condolences from parents, community members and those who knew Lethu personally. Read posts below:

South Africans comfort family

People took to the comments to share their grief and prayers:

Kelebogile Mahlangu said:

"Oh Lethu, Forever 13, Forever loved and you'll forever be our 'Lethutholo' 💔🕊️. Fly high, my baby cuz."

Galaletsang Monkwe Maswanganye wrote:

"To the teachers and learners of Laerskool Rachel De Beer, God is still God, even in this tragic situation. May you be comforted and He, the Lord, will wipe off your tears. May Lethu's soul rest in the Lord and arise in Glory."

Tshegofatso Lehatshane Maimane said:

"Condolences to the family, friends and teachers. May the Almighty give you peace that surpasses all human understanding. May the young man rest in peace and rise in glory."

Johannah Maphunye wrote:

"This is sad, such a loss at a tender age. My sincere condolences to the parents, family, friends and beertjie community. You are in my prayers and thoughts during this difficult time. May you be comforted 🫂🫂. May he rest in peace 🕊️🕊️"

Drian Henning said:

"My deepest condolences to the family and school community, may the Lord be with you in these challenging circumstances. You will be in our thoughts and prayers. 🙏🙏"

Other Briefly News stories about tragic loss

The tragic passing of Danielle de Beer, a Grade 3 teacher at Curro Mbombela, who recently joined the school community, moved people.

The heartbreaking loss of Anna Ncobile Mkhabela, a beloved Grade 9 student from Curro Secunda, whose passing has left the community in mourning.

Details about the profound impact and legacy of Kerry-Ann Farmery-Reyneke, the former Head of Department at Frans Du Toit High School, who passed away, touched Mzansi.

Source: Briefly News