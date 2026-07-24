Puso Dithejane Sends Bold Warning After Winning Over Chicago Fire Coach
- Puso Dithejane has backed up his impressive form with a confident message after his MLS breakthrough
- Chicago Fire coach Gregg Berhalter says the South African winger is making it impossible to ignore him
- The 22-year-old believes his first MLS goal is only the beginning of what is still to come
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South African winger Puso Dithejane has sent a bold warning to Major League Soccer rivals after winning over Chicago Fire head coach Gregg Berhalter with a string of eye-catching performances. Fresh from scoring his first MLS goal, the 22-year-old insisted there is much more to come as he pushes for a regular place in the starting line-up.
Puso Dithejane warns more goals are coming
Dithejane scored his maiden MLS goal after coming off the bench in Chicago Fire's 3-2 defeat to Inter Miami on 23 July 2026. The winger said the strike was a proud moment, especially against one of the league's biggest clubs. According to Soccer Laduma, Dithejane said,
"I was happy that I scored against Inter Miami.
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"We know that Inter Miami is a team with great stars, great legends, and my first goal is against them.
"But the goals won't stop with them. The other teams must just know that I'm coming with the goals."
Gregg Berhalter hails South African winger
Chicago Fire coach Gregg Berhalter believes Dithejane has been one of the club's standout performers since the MLS resumed after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
"He's been the star of this new pre-season that we've had," Berhalter said.
"He scored against Minnesota, he scored against Columbus, and now he scores again against Miami. He's coming on, pushing for minutes. You can see how dangerous he is, and he has a bright future."
Chicago Fire future looks brighter for Dithejane
Since arriving at Chicago Fire at the start of the 2026 season, Dithejane has gradually worked his way into the first-team picture. His growing influence since the MLS resumed after the FIFA World Cup could earn him more opportunities as the club looks to improve its position in the Eastern Conference.
The winger's maiden MLS goal, coupled with Berhalter's glowing assessment, has provided fresh momentum as he looks to build on his promising start in the United States.
Mbekezeli Mbokazi's market value soars after FIFA World Cup
Briefly News also reported that another South African at Chicago Fire, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, has seen his stock rise dramatically following Bafana Bafana's impressive 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.
The 20-year-old defender's Transfermarkt valuation jumped from €3.5 million (about R72.1 million) to €8 million (about R164.8 million).
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).