South African winger Shandre Campbell completed a permanent transfer from Club Brugge to newly promoted Belgian side KV Kortrijk on 20 July 2026

The 21-year-old put pen to paper on a four-year contract as he looks to secure more regular first-team football

Campbell made 18 senior appearances for Club Brugge after joining from SuperSport United in 2024, winning three trophies during his time there

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Shandre Campbell has officially completed a permanent move from Club Brugge to KV Kortrijk. Image: ClubBrugge, kvkofficieel

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — South African winger Shandre Campbell has departed Club Brugge and joined newly-promoted Belgian First Division side KV Kortrijk on a permanent basis, the clubs confirmed on 20 July 2026.

The 21-year-old signed a four-year contract at the Guldensporenstadion, ending his two-year association with one of Belgium's most decorated clubs.

Campbell's Time at Club Brugge

Campbell arrived at Club Brugge in the summer of 2024 from SuperSport United, the South African club where he also came through the youth ranks. He initially featured for the reserve side, Club NXT, in the Belgian second tier. He recorded 11 goals and 3 assists across 25 matches in all competitions before earning a place in the first-team setup.

Despite his form at reserve level, consistent senior minutes proved difficult to come by. Campbell made 18 appearances for Club Brugge's first team, contributing 2 goals.

His time at the Jan Breydel Stadium was not without reward, however — he was part of the squad that claimed the Belgian league title, the Belgian Cup, and the Super Cup.

Kortrijk Make Their Move

KV Kortrijk, who secured promotion back to Belgium's top flight, moved swiftly to bring Campbell in as part of their summer rebuild. Sporting Director Nils Vanneste welcomed the signing, saying:

"We are very proud to welcome Shandre Campbell to KV Kortrijk. With Shandre, we are bringing in someone who brings a lot of creativity, speed, and depth.

"Despite his young age, he has already gained experience in the Belgian First Division. We look forward to Shandre's first minutes at the Guldensporenstadion."

Campbell has also represented the South African senior national team, Bafana Bafana, on several occasions, adding international pedigree to his profile at club level.

He joins a growing contingent of South African players carving out careers in Belgian football. Fellow countryman Relebohile Mofokeng, who moved from PSL champions Orlando Pirates, recently completed his own transfer to Union Saint-Gilloise.

Relebohile Mofokeng could be in line for PSL Awards windfall

Briefly News also reported that new Royale Union Saint-Gilloise signing Relebohile Mofokeng could still receive a significant financial reward despite leaving Orlando Pirates.

The Bafana Bafana star has earned four nominations for the 2026 PSL Awards and, if he wins every category, could pocket up to R550,000.

Source: Briefly News