Spanish club Cadiz has paid tribute to Relebohile Mofokeng, saying it would have been a "pleasure" to face the 21-year-old in their upcoming pre-season friendly against Orlando Pirates this Saturday.

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Ahead of the fixture, Cadiz shared a video compilation of Mofokeng's best moments in a Buccaneers shirt, acknowledging that the attacker had already left the club before their scheduled meeting. "On Saturday, we'll face the Orlando Pirates in our preseason. It would have been a pleasure to face this great player," the Spanish club wrote in the caption accompanying the footage.

**Mofokeng's Move to Belgium**

The tribute follows Mofokeng's confirmed transfer to Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, where he has signed a four-year contract. The Bafana Bafana playmaker has already linked up with his new club for pre-season preparations as he looks to make an immediate impact in Belgium.

Cadiz, who competed in LaLiga during the 2023/24 season, now operate in Spain's second division. Despite no longer being in the top flight, their recognition of Mofokeng's ability underlines the growing continental profile of South African football talent.

**A Legacy Built at Pirates**

During three seasons with Orlando Pirates, Mofokeng amassed 125 appearances, contributing 29 goals and 31 assists. He departed the club having won six trophies, including last season's Premier Soccer League title and three MTN8 championships, cementing his status as one of the most decorated young players in recent PSL history.

Pirates, meanwhile, are continuing their pre-season tour of Spain. The Buccaneers opened the tour with a 1-1 draw against Cordoba on Wednesday. Following the Cadiz match, they are scheduled to face Al Ittihad, Las Palmas and Neom SC before the new season gets underway.

Source: Briefly News